Feb 28 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Caspar Fownes-trained M Unicorn has won four times this season. The rapidly rising star's ascent appears far from over and, from an ideal draw, he is the one to beat in Race 7.

Race 1 (1,800M)

10 Loyal Ambition is racing well and is so close to recording another win. He gets that opportunity under Karis Teetan, despite the widest draw.

3 Palace Pal has a powerful finish and is on the verge of landing a first win. He is better than Class 5, but his get-back style of racing is proving costly.

8 Brilliant Pioneer was solid last start and can continue to race at the level of form. He will shuffle back early before closing late.

12 Mighty Star slots in light and managed to turn his form around last start. Next best.

Race 2 (1,200M)

3 Fire Ball was a tidy winner two starts ago and remains in Class 5. He is racing well and gets a suitable chance.

1 Chiu Chow Brother’s last start in Class 5 returned a win. Chances are he will roll to the front from the inside gate and try to play catch me if you can. He can take reeling in.

7 Double Show is a winner already this season and is holding his condition. He gets his chance.

6 Tactical Command has mixed his form. But, from gate 1, he can use this to his advantage.

Race 3 (1,000M)

10 Circuit Seven won well last start and gets another chance in the grade. Zac Purton hops up and his winning form might be too much this group.

3 Parents’ Love is doing plenty right and is lightly raced with a stack of upside. Expect further improvement from him.

12 Lean Master slots in light and gets his opportunity. He has a stack of gate speed and could easily take up the running.

5 Oversubscribed knows how to win at Happy Valley. He has a strong closing speed.

Race 4 (1,650M)

7 Gold Tack has returned in sound condition this season. He has gone close several times across his career and gets another super chance returning to Happy Valley. Conditions suit and he is the one they must beat.

3 Dragon Star rarely runs a bad race. He will roll forward and make his own luck from there.

2 Samarkand is a two-time winner this season. Still racing well, he is worth keeping an eye on.

5 Sturdy Ruby charged into second position last start. Expect something similar from him with Purton sticking aboard.

Race 5 (1,200M)

1 Superb Capitalist can roll to the front and give this group something to catch. He is a solid talent who can use the inside gate to his advantage. The one to catch, but he can mix his form at times.

5 Raging Blizzard has a few rating points still in hand. He is lightly raced but has a stack of potential.

6 Wings Of War narrowly missed last start. He can take another step forward and has shown that he is close to a first win.

3 Healthy Healthy has been in superb form this season. Chance.

Race 6 (1,200M)

2 Super Joy N Fun won in fine style on debut and has the scope to improve further. He is a super talent and his best is yet to come. Hard to beat.

9 Crystal Powerful failed in his bid to capture a hat-trick of wins last start. Still, he managed to make up significant ground. With luck, he should go close.

3 Golden Bull has yet to win but has always been around the mark. This should not change, especially with Purton aboard.

10 Tattenham is next in line. He goes about his racing very well.

Race 7 (1,650M)

4 M Unicorn is a four-time winner this season. He is rising rapidly and his ascent appears far from over, especially with Hugh Bowman hopping up from an ideal draw. The one they must beat.

5 Ivy League is in the right vein of form this term. He is a winner now and remains a factor.

3 Eighteen Palms is chasing back-to-back wins. Remaining in Class 3 is a plus, especially with Harry Bentley engaged once more.

2 Silver Sonic is better than his form suggests. He can make his presence felt from gate 1.

Race 8 (1,200M)

2 Joyful Hunter can mix his form but he is seriously good on his day. His latest effort was sound for fourth and he should be able to take another forward step. The one to beat.

8 Denfield slots in light with Purton engaged. He is consistent and should be rewarded soon enough this season.

4 Sugar Sugar got on the board last time and that level of form holds him in good stead.

7 Chain Of Gold has improved across his only two starts in Hong Kong. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,200M)

11 Dan Attack, an impressive last-start winner, can continue to step up despite racing against stronger opposition. He remains in Class 4, which suits, and carries another light weight.

1 Beauty Infinity is lightly raced and continues to progress. He will take beating under Purton, even with the top weight.

7 Vantastic Choice is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He should lead and give this group something to run down.

3 Jumbo Legend is better than his last start suggests. He can reverse that form.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club