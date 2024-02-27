Feb 28 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

Many first-timers, so keep an eye on the market.

Of those that have run, Mike Miller saddles four of the nine runners. His best looks to be the filly (5) MILLION VOICES, who made good improvement second-up behind the well-fancied favourite.

(7) THE SPECIALIST raced greenly in a promising debut and should come on with the experience.

(6) SAMUEL LONGSWORD was a beaten favourite in that race and, obviously, is better than that run would suggest.

(3) MISTER NIBBLES also finished ahead of Samuel Longsword and was friendless in the market.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) FUTURE FLO, a beaten favourite on a number of occasions, has been brought back to a sprint. Worth another go from a good draw.

(1) BOMBER STREAM showed up well in his comeback run after a lengthy break.

The use of a compression mask for the first time may well have been the answer to his problems.

Bomber Stream finished ahead of (4) MAGMA MAGIC and favourite (3) APEX PREDATOR. Both appear to be on the up and any significant market support could be telling.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Richard Fourie is in top form and he will again be on board (1) SEND ME. The blinkers go on, no doubt on Fourie’s advice, and he rates as the horse to beat from pole position.

(5) SUMMER SHADE caught the eye in a competitive sprint last time and is stepping up to a mile for the first time.

(7) SPECMAGIC was a close-up second on the Poly last run. That was his best showing. The gelding may have finally come to hand.

(4) HUNTERS ARROW is a long-time battler but did improve with Craig Zackey aboard, the rider having chosen him ahead of Specmagic.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) TANNEN PRINCESS is lightly raced but has improved with each outing. The filly looks primed for this.

(1) ELEGANT ACT races off the same rating and has been out of the money only once in eight starts. A big threat with the best draw.

(9) HAVRE DE GRACE has never been far back in three starts and stays the trip.

(7) EMERALD GREEN did not take to the Poly last time. Back on turf, she can make her presence felt.

Race 5 (2,200m)

(9) MANIC MONDAY is never far back. Although being tested over the trip for the first time, she should see it out.

(12) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE has her third run after a lengthy break. She should strip fitter and has Fourie in the irons.

(6) MYSTERIOUS GIRL has finished in the money at her last three starts and will benefit from Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

(10) LEOPARD LADY is always game but ran well below form last start. The blinkers come off and she should be right there.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Miller has four of the 10 runners. (2) SKYTRIX, the mount of stable rider Tristan Godden, appears to be his best. She has been close-up in both starts since shedding her maiden tag on debut.

(5) EPIC VIEW took on much-stronger opposition last outing when tried with blinkers. She will enjoy the extra distance.

(8) MISS ARLBERG was in need of her last run after returning from a lengthy break. She has dropped rapidly in the ratings and looks to be off a more realistic mark.

Veteran (3) STINGRAY has come good at recent starts. She was not far back from a tricky draw last run and should be in the shake-up.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) PRAY FOR RAIN is back over his favourite course and distance and is relatively well-weighted.

He was close-up behind (4) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL and the classy William Robertson in the Marula Sprint last time. But the switch to the minimum trip can see him turn the tables on Captain Bombshell, who did drop a bomb by beating William Robertson at odds of 66-1.

(5) SUN BLUSHED and (6) COIN SPINNER were in the same race but the latter could have the edge over this shorter trip.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) STANLEY PARK has come good since racing with blinkers. He ran a smart race behind Pray For Rain last time and is dropping in class with a rise in weight.

(6) PHILISPIEL is something of a Scottsville specialist but has run well over this course and distance.

He is 1.5kg better off with (5) WAR EMPRESS on their last meeting but Louis Goosen’s filly is in top form and there should not be much between the two.

(10) SUPER FAST has a wide draw but is in form with a win, a second and a third in his last three outings.