Fire Ball looks to be in red-hot form

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 GINSON steps out on debut following an eye-catching trial. He looks forward enough to figure strongly.

1 WE THE SOUTH made a welcome step down to Class 3 last start. This is a positive. From Gate 3, he is expected to try and lead throughout.

4 BRILLIANT FORTUNE has mixed his form but does have some ability.

7 SEIZING THE MOMENT is open to improvement after finishing fourth on debut.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

6 KING DRAGON ran a blinder first-up. He is capable of bouncing back to that form from Gate 3. He should get every opportunity under Mauritian jockey Karis Teetan.

11 YEE CHEONG WARRIOR steps out for the in-form trainer David Hall, who collected a double last weekend. Expect improvement.

7 FREE FOAL is third-up. Trainer Frankie Lor's yard is firing on all cylinders and he is a consistent type over these distances.

12 TRAVEL GLORY rattled home first-up. He looks like he can take another step forward.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 KWAI CHUNG ELITE draws well. He has had two runs this campaign. With race-fitness, he should be able to put his best foot forward.

5 AMAZING BOY turned his form around last start. Expect further improvement as the booking of Joao Moreira is a strong one.

2 RUN THE TABLE just needs to offset the sticky gate to have his say.

11 CENTENARY IBIS is racing well without threatening. His day looks like it will come soon enough.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

1 MISSION BRAVO makes the class drop. He should be able to contend against weaker company as long as he can overcome the awkward gate.

8 FAITHFUL TRINITY should use the inside draw to his advantage. He can play catch me if you can from there.

2 LOYAL BABY is racing well. He can take another step forward.

7 ERNEST FEELING is unlucky to not already be a winner. Leading jockey Zac Purton should ensure he gets every chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 FIRE BALL can capitalise on Gate 1 and find the front under apprentice jockey Alfred Chan. He was narrowly run down last time. With that effort under his belt, it will not surprise to see him go on with it.

3 KA YING SPIRIT is a lightly raced talent. He maps to get the run of the race.

4 FLAMING PASSION finally got on the board last time.

5 HERO STAR has claims with two runs under his belt.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

3 TURBO POWER is a lightly raced talent. He looks to have a touch of class and the added distance looks suitable.

1 ROMANTIC WARRIOR is looking to remain unbeaten. He scored with plenty in hand on debut and appears suited in this grade again.

2 TRADER can take advantage of the inside draw. Expect he tries to pinch this for Purton from the front.

5 WILD WEST WING has claims. Only hindrance is the tricky gate.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

3 SUPER WINNER might get pestered in the lead but he does not always have to be there, having shown his versatility at times also. The claim helps and he is tough.

4 CHEERFUL DAYS scored last start, surging from last to first under Alexis Badel. He has figured out what racing is about and remains a leading player.

11 TORONADO PHANTOM slots in light and looks forward enough for his first-up assignment.

1 EVERYONE'S DELIGHT is next best.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

12 WINNING METHOD is holding his condition and he slots in light. The wide draw poses a hurdle but he looks capable of overhauling this group.

2 SIGHT SUCCESS is looking for a third consecutive Class 2 score. It is getting tougher now but he is showing no signs of slowing and deserves respect.

7 KEEP YOU WARM has won his last two starts with ease.

9 HARMONY FIRE is up in grade but still deserves respect. He is definitely one for the quartet players.

COMMENTS COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB