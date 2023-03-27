Fitzsimmons earmarks exciting sprinter for EW Barker Trophy

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Golden Monkey (Simon Kok) producing his customary burst to beat the leader Sky Eye in Saturday’s $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,200m on turf. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

After just one dismal performance – his last-start ninth – the real Golden Monkey returned to the scoresheet at Kranji last Saturday.

It sets the path for a crack at the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m on April 23.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and the chestnut Australian-bred’s owners from Jig Racing/Elvin Stable, must have pumped their fists in delight seeing their rising sprint star charge home with his characteristic turbo finish in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A event over 1,200m.

The field might have been small – only seven runners – but there was no lack of top horses. It was not a hollow victory, so to speak.

Three of them were rated higher, including the topweight and nine-time winner King Arthur, who finished second, one place above Golden Monkey in the $300,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m last August.

But, well handled by jockey Simon Kok last Saturday, Golden Monkey made up for his last-start defeat in another Kranji Stakes A race as the $7 favourite on Jan 23 with absolute authority.

Race-goers still had faith in the horse, making him the $8 favourite again, for his guts and consistency (three wins, two seconds and two thirds from his preceding seven starts).

Actually, one bad run does not make a bad horse.

Furthermore, that day, he had to race wide without cover and could not respond to jockey Manoel Nunes’ riding after a hard run.

It was noted that the horse will “take benefit from run”. Improve he did – by the proverbial ton.

Despite being his first assignment on Golden Monkey, Kok rode his mount with utmost confidence, like the best horse in the race.

Although he jumped on par with the rest, he did not press the panic button when his mount dropped back gradually to third-last.

He just made sure he hugged the paint. It was the shortest route home.

The leader Sky Eye was challenged by Legend Of The Sun on straightening. Lim’s Dream chased them but made little progress.

King Arthur swooped up on the outside to make his run. Kok cruised up in tandem and away from the heels of the tiring Lim’s Dream.

With greater momentum, Golden Monkey swept past the leaders 100m out for a length victory over Sky Eye. His winning time was superb, 1min 09.47sec.

It was a convincing victory by any standard, but Fitzsimmons was a bit concerned when Golden Monkey dropped back after securing a beautiful spot.

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” said the Australian, who had earlier saddled $24 chance Dancing Light to take the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

“We expected to be behind Sky Eye, but the speed was muddled at the start, and there’s Lim’s Dream dragging in front of us.

“There were a few nervous moments, but Simon did a really good job not trying to chase the speed. He did the right thing by bringing the horse back.

“If he comes through his run well, the EW Barker Trophy will be next for him, and then we will go for the 4YO series, which is his main target.

“He can be ridden quiet like that, so I think he should be able to get the mile.”

The Singapore 4YO Challenge series will kick off with the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 11, followed by the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on July 2 and culminates with the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

Golden Monkey was a shoo-in for the Champion Three-Year-Old title for his Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) triumphs. The honour was endorsed at the Singapore Racing Awards last Tuesday.

With his latest success, his four-year-old campaign has begun in earnest. More exciting times are ahead for the connections of one of Kranji’s brightest finds.