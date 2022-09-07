Fitzsimmons reveals three aces

Two-time winner Dancing Light has won both his trials for Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 race over the Poly 1,000m. He was the star performer on the training track at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

It is looking up for leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons. Come Saturday, he could be the one getting the applause from Kranji’s racing fans.

Although represented by a “small” team of just seven horses for the 11-race programme, the Australian handler can come away with more than a couple of winners.

Most of his Saturday runners were out on the training track early Tuesday morning and three, in particular, stood out.

They were Dancing Light, Golden Brown and Mr Black Back.

Dancing Light clocked a swift 35.4sec for the 600m, while Mr Black Back and Golden Brown went over the trip in 39.7sec and 41.4sec respectively.

The times were different – which was to be expected.

But there was one common thread.

All three will come into their races on the back of winning shows at the trials.

Dancing Light strode away from Tangible to win his trial just last Thursday. He clocked 61.83sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

It was the four-year-old’s second trial win in as many morning hit-outs.

He had, on Aug 4, shown his rivals a clean pair of heels, beating Charger in 60.80sec.

Dancing Light is the real deal. The son of Street Boss has been as honest as they come.

Fitzsimmons, who has regained his lead from Donna Logan by a winner (46-45) with his treble last Saturday, has sent him to the races just five times and two of those were winning efforts.

He finished third once. That was in a Novice event in March.

Dancing Light has got nothing to prove. He has shown ability and we see him building on this early momentum.

Fitzsimmons has picked out a nice race for his runner. It is a Class 4 sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Given Dancing Light’s preference for taking the race from the front, he could give his rivals something to chase.

However, he has also shown he could come from off the pace.

In last week’s trial, jockey Vlad Duric kept him third on a tight hold early and unleashed his mount only in the straight.

Golden Brown has been humming along as well.

Saturday will see him make his racing debut. On the strength of his showings at the trials, he could carry the support of the grandstand.

Still a three-year-old, Golden Brown has not rocked the record books with his wins at the trials.

But, sure as ever, he won both of them with some authority.

And, for one who is still learning the ropes, those efforts must be respected.

He won his first trial in a five-way go to the line.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, Golden Brown – then a two-year-old – showed maturity and grit to put himself a 1/2 length in front of Supreme One.

He clocked 60.41sec.

A month later, on Aug 30, he again stamped his authority on his rivals, cruising to the line under Duric to win by 11/2 lengths.

On those showings and backed up by his work on Tuesday, he looks ready for a memorable debut.

Then there is that third ace from Fitzsimmons’ deck – Mr Black Back.

From what we have seen of him at the trials and gallops, his is a name which could soon be rolling off your tongue.

Mr Black Back has much to prove. His family line is exquisite.

His sire is Snitzel. He won his first three starts as a two-year-old, including the Breeders’ Plate. In all, he put seven wins on the board.

His dam is Faint Perfume. As a three-year-old, she won the Crown Oaks.

If Mr Black Back is half as good as his mum and dad, we could see something from him in the Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m.

Tuesday’s fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday:

CLASS 2 – 1,600M

Hongkong Great H 36.2.

Circuit Mission H (K. A’isisuhairi) 38.3.

Pennywise H (T. Krisna) 40.9.

Gold Strike (M. Lerner) barrier/35. Leatherhead (N. Zyrul) barrier/34.7.

MONDAY: Spirit Of Big Bang H 38.

Tangible 38.2.

CLASS 4 – 1,800M

King Louis H 35..9.

Star Jack H canter/41.7.

Split Second H (A’isisuhairi) 43.7.

Wan Legacy H 40.

Tony’s Love H 35.9.

MONDAY: Real Success 38.2.

Ima H (W.H. Kok) 37.4.

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Mr Black Back H 39.7.

All In (I. Amirul) 42.6.

Knight’s Gambit H canter/45.6.

Mr Hooper 39.5.

MONDAY: Wealth Elite H (Kok) 36.7. Harry Dream H (M. Ibrahim) 38.2. Seson (A’Isisuhairi) 37.2

CLASS 4 – 1,000M

Dancing Light H 35.4.

Strong N Smart (D. Beasley) 42.4.

Rocketship H (Krisna) 39.6.

First Choice 40.4.

Master Ryker H 37.4.

Yes One Ball H (Krisna) galloped.

Surge (Kok) barrier/35.1.

Graviton (Amirul) 43.7.

CLASS 5 - 1,700M

Ksatria H 39.2.

Sir Elton 39.5.

Lord Of Cloud (Zyrul) 45.5.

Anyway H (I. Saifudin) canter/40.9.

Scooter H 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) – 1,200M

Super Generous canter/41.

Sun Ace 38.6.

MONDAY: Absolvido H

( Beasley) 38.8.

Bounty Rainbows 39.3.

CLASS 5 (2) – 1,200M

Fort Mustang (Saifudin) 43.9.

Auspicious Day pace work.

What You Like (Zyrul) 45.5.

Golden Tiger H 36.3.

Spirit Of D’Wind H 37.7.

CLASS 5 – 1,100M

Tax Free H (Saifudin) 37.7.

Decreto (S. Shafrizal) 38.5.

Summer Glitter H 36.5.

CLASS 5 – 1,000M

Basilisk 45.2.

Super Posh H (J. Bayliss) 37.1.

Wawasan H (Kok) 35.6.

Thomas De Lago H 35.6.

The Jun 40.7.

MAIDEN – 1,600M

Engine Start H (Zyrul) 39.1.

Legacy Reign H (Shafrizal) canter/41.

Missile Rain (Zyrul) 41.2.

Gold Zest 40.8.

Bright Era canter/40.8.

Heng Xing canter/38.9.

MONDAY: Absolute Radiance 39.3.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,200M

Two Million (Amirul) 39.5.

Golden Brown H 41.4.

Super Convince (Zyrul) 39.1.

Supreme One (A’Isisuhairi) 37.7.

Valerie (T. Rehaizat) 39.4.

MONDAY: Coin Toss 38.

Shihab H(Ibrahim) 38.