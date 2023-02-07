Gather behind Rewarding Together

The Frankie Lor-trained Rewarding Together has a top chance in Race 8. He is in superb form after placing in Group 3 last start. From an ideal draw, he should secure a sweet run to stake his claim for his seventh success.

Race 1 (1,650m)

5 Super Hornet is still without a win but gets one of his best opportunities against only Class 5 rivals. He will likely roll forward, despite the wide draw, and could take catching under jockey Lyle Hewitson.

12 Foxhunter Way maps to get the dream run just behind the pace. He can save ground – which he needs to do – to get his chance.

4 Charizard has been doing well in a higher grade. Down in Class 5, he gets his shot.

2 Flash Famous only needs to offset the wide draw to be a factor. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,800m)

1 Lucky Diamond was victorious in his last two runs in Class 4 over this course and distance. Expect him to roll forward and, like previously, prove difficult to catch.

12 Reach Goal is coming to hand. He has had several difficult runs in transit recently. He can score if he gets a few favours.

6 Happy Angel brings the right form. The strong booking of champion jockey Zac Purton further enhances his chances.

11 Tycoon Jewellery mixes his form but his best could see him figure.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Telecom Speed should improve with his second run in Class 4. He has shown his capabilities – especially in the grade above – and should get one of his best chances yet from Gate 4 with Hugh Bowman up.

6 Classic Posh should relish this grade. He does his best racing at Happy Valley, so improvement is expected.

7 Allgreektome should receive a sweet run throughout from the third barrier. He can test this lot.

8 Prime Mortar won well last start. He is in the right vein of form.

Race 4 (1,000m)

2 California Deeply has hit the ground running in Hong Kong. He is in superb form and is capable of adding a third win to his impressive record. Talented, he appears destined for bigger things.

9 Super Commander could roll forward with a light weight. He is the one they have to reel in. He is a good each-way chance.

4 Heroic Master has mixed his form but clearly has ability.

3 Special M is consistent and once again will get an opportunity.

Race 5 (1,000m)

4 Pachisi arguably should have won on debut. Nevertheless, he can take a key step forward and is the one to beat. He has talent and class.

7 E Universe caught the eye in a trial at Happy Valley. He reared up as the gates opened but still managed to weave through the field impressively.

5 Cheer For South makes his debut. He appears forward enough to make his presence felt, especially with Purton electing to ride.

1 Amazing Rocky has done well this term. From four starts, he has a win (over the course and distance), a second and a fourth. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Street Scream is in career-best form this season. He was without luck when it mattered last start but he looks well placed to atone for that effort.

8 Humble Star is looking to offset the wide draw. He has the class and his best is up to this group.

3 Beauty Tycoon has three wins from his last five starts. He only needs to offset the draw to be a factor again.

9 Xponential rarely runs a bad race. He is well weighted and has the services of Silvestre de Sousa. Gets his chance. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,650m)

5 Packing Award is in supreme form and his class should carry him a long way. He is a very talented horse who managed to place at Group 3 level last time. A return to his optimum distance will prove crucial.

11 Nearly Fine is a Happy Valley specialist. He is holding his condition and pairs favourably with de Sousa.

7 Beauty Live is on the rapid improve. His last two runs have been nothing short of impressive.

3 Cheerful Days mixes his form but has plenty of class. He is a seven-time winner from 30 starts.

Race 8 (1,200m)

5 Rewarding Together is in superb form after placing in Group 3 last start. His good fortune can carry on from an ideal draw, which should see him earn a sweet run throughout for de Sousa.

4 Campione can return to form getting around a bend. He is expected to position close to the speed with apprentice Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim in use.

9 Family Folks gets his chance with a light weight from an ideal barrier.

6 Handsome Bo Bo is after back-to-back wins. He will be running home late.

Race 9 (1,650m)

3 Encountered is chasing a hat-trick. Drawn well, he should secure a comfortable position close to the speed. From there, he should take running down. De Sousa rides once more as this horse chases points for a BMW Hong Kong Derby ticket.

5 Sight Spirit is unlucky not to be a winner already this term. This is a suitable grade and his pairing with Purton commands respect.

6 All Beauty has an ideal draw. The last-start winner can continue his rise.

2 Viva Chaleur has a sharp turn of foot. Keep safe.

