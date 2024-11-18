Getting into the right Rhythm for Railway

Mojo Rhythm (Pat Carbery) sailing home in the Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes (1,500m) at Ascot on Nov 16.

PERTH - Mojo Rhythm gave trainer Mitchell Pateman something to cheer about as he leapt into Railway Stakes (1,600m) contention after winning the Group 3 R.J. Peters Stakes (1,500m) at mammoth odds at Ascot on Nov 16.

The $149 shot (on the Singapore tote) ended the day on a positive note for the former jockey – after his stable pin-up Almighty Class toughed it out to run a spirited fourth after racing wide for most of the Group 3 Colonel Reeves Stakes (1,100m) earlier in the day.

Stepping up for the Pateman stable and winning his first race since the 2023 Peters Stakes when successful over recent Melbourne Group winner Alsephina, Mojo Rhythm, this time with Pat Carbery aboard, defeated Yonga Lass (William Pike) and Amber Glide (Shaun O’Donnell).

In a slow and muddling-run affair early, Carbery snagged Mojo Rhythm back towards the tail of the field.

He bided his time before setting sail for home after getting into the clear in the home straight to hold off the fast-finishing Yonga Lass by a short neck.

A six-year-old son of Perth boom sire Playing God, Mojo Rhythm has earned himself another shot at winning the Group 1 Railway Stakes (1,600m) on Nov 23.

Twelve months back, his exploits were unsuccessful when he was held up for clear running and finished an unlucky fifth to Bustler.

Pateman said he was thrilled to be having another chance of winning Western Australia’s famous mile race.

He added that, with even luck, Mojo Rhythm could not be discounted in taking out the A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) feature.

“He’s a hard horse to train, he’s so big and gross,” said Pateman. “You work him too hard, he races pretty flat.

“I got stuck into him between his last run and this one. He’s improved out of sight and is a good horse.

“I think he did a good job to hold out Yonga Lass, who is a good horse on his day.

“Pat (Carbery) rode him really well and kept him one off the fence. He rode a lot for my dad, so it’s pretty special.

“He’s got to be a chance (in the Railway) and goes good off seven days.

“Once he reaches peak fitness he holds his form really well. I can’t see why not.”

Mojo Rhythm capped a lucrative meeting for Carbery, who guided the budding star Jokers Grin ($9) to another impressive win for trainer Bernie Miller, his fifth from six starts.

Miller, who heads a small team of horses, was in awe at the way the Maschino four-year-old overcame a three-wide trop while pulling Carbery’s arms off.

“He had a bit more weight, three wide. He’s just a gutsy little bugger, ain’t he?” said Miller.

“Just to hold it together like that. Pat wasn’t too eager on getting there too early, he just waited, and the horse just extended when he asked him to.

“We’ll get to 1,200m next time, but the grand final is still the Summer Scorcher over 1,000m on Jan 1.

“I think we’ve been pretty careful and wise to do the ratings game, and hopefully, he’ll pick up a few more rating points.

“We should be able to be there and that will be the test then.

“We’ll give him a little break and see what happens.

“Got to tread the water sometimes. So might as well wait till Jan 1.”

Carbery, who won the Peters Stakes previously when partnering superstar Northerly (2000) and Westriver Kevydonn (2011), was delighted with his double.

He said Pateman was instrumental in helping revive his career after hitting a flat spot.

“A while back, about a year or so ago, I was having a really quiet run,” said Carbery.

“I just needed to change things up a bit and started riding work for Mitch.

“I just needed to be around good people and it’s good to repay them.”

Mojo Rhythm is currently priced at 25-1 in Australia to win the Railway Stakes. SKY RACING