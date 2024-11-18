Nov 19 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(1) PHIL THE FLUTER ran a much-improved race after a rest and gelding operation. He has secured the inside stall and could go on to open his account.

(11) RAFA BOY has gone close. Needed his last start and could be hard to catch.

(8) CASA ESTIVA has scope for good improvement after a fair debut. She is well bred and should enjoy the course and distance.

(3) SPIRIT GUIDE sharpened up after a rest. Could show her best.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) LOVERS LANE and (2) ELECTRIC FEELS fought it out last time with the latter just prevailing. Now that Lovers Lane has finally got her head in front, she could bag another, especially with a good draw.

(9) SEEKING THE LIFE was gelded recently and could show more with time.

(8) CASINO ACE was not beaten far last time and has turned in decent efforts at this venue. She should be right there.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) ARDABIL caught the eye last time and should improve over the course and distance.

(3) DUBBELOSIX has been improving with each start and could appreciate the switch to Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.

(15) CONGRESSMAN got caught late last time and should turn in another solid effort, if he overcomes his wide stall.

(7) COURTLY has run two good races in a row and could appreciate the drop in distance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(12) DIAMOND BOMBER and (11) WHITE WATERS both have the form to be very competitive.

(1) HUNGA TONGA is bred for more ground and could show a lot more. She has drawn well.

(9) LAVENDER BAY is holding form and she can step up from her last run, if she gets to the front in time.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) KAMCHATKA found more to beat her elders and made it a double last time. It could get a lot tougher with a hike in ratings and switching to Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.

(10) ENCHANTING CHOICE looked a bit unlucky not to catch up to Kamchatka, but could turn the form around even after drawing wide.

(2) HAMPSTEAD HEATH suffered varying degrees of interference in her last start and could get better luck this time.

(1) PENTOLINA drops in trip and may be a threat now.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) WHAT A FORTUNE is holding form and probably just needs to get the timing right.

(3) UNSOLVED RIDDLE won a nice race last time but could have his work cut out against (2) BLAME IT ON ME, who is still improving.

(6) MELA STRENGTH made progress last time and is back to his best distance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) TRES CHIC is enjoying the 1,400m. She can follow up on her win at Durbanville, even after drawing a bit wide.

(10) DOUBLE DASH has decent form and should prefer the drop in distance. She also has a wide berth.

(8) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE caught the eye in her last. On pedigree, she should be even better over this distance.

(1) SENHORA VICTORIA’S next win is overdue. She should have every chance jumping from gate 1.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(6) AIR RAID should have more to come, given time. He can improve over the extra.

(10) RULE OF THUMB did well although challenged in his last race. He could win with a bit of luck.

(12) TERMINATOR was not disgraced in his last outing. But a wide draw could make it tough.

(8) KELP FOREST warrants respect.