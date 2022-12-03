Hawker Typhoon can step up to the plate

Race 1 (800m)

All first timers. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) DADDY’S JET raced green on debut. Should have a bright chance.

(2) RIO SUPREMO was two lengths behind Daddy’s Jet in that race. She is battling to win a race but is seldom too far back.

(1) CINNAMON BLUSH has shown some ability and has a money chance while (9) MADAM SENATOR is one to keep an eye on.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(9) FORTUNE BAY has finished runner-up in all three starts. She was a beaten even-money favourite last run but can make amends with first-time blinkers.

(6) ROCK N ROLL GIRL has her third run after a break. She was touched off last run and looks a big threat to the selection.

(5) DAPPERFONTEIN has had some bad luck in running and does appear better than her form would suggest. She is a surprise package.

(7) I’VE GOT WINGS is not always reliable but is capable of popping up.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(7) LAST SURVIVOR has improved in blinkers and indications are that he is expected to win.

(2) AXEL COLLINS has been showing signs of coming to hand and was a comfortable second last run over course and distance. He has a strong chance in this line-up.

The filly (10) SWISS PARADISE has been a beaten short-priced favourite in both starts. She does not meet a star-studded field and, with a claiming apprentice up, must have a bright chance.

(3) ASPOESTERTJIE has shown her best on the Poly but is quick and can finish in the money.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(10) CAPTAIN FONTANE has been a touch disappointing despite finishing second at his last two. But this is his third run after a break and he loves this course and may be worth one more chance.

7) GALLIC CHIEF is smart on his day and Rachel Venniker has forsaken the ride on unpredictable stable hope (4) SOLID GOLD.

(1) PARTY TIME has started favourite at his last three and was narrowly beaten last time.

(9) SPYDAS CORNER has his third run after a break and switches to the turf. He has a handy weight.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) HAWKER TYPHOON has been racing in good company, finishing not far behind. She has been coming down in the ratings.

(3) MONASHADA has come good in blinkers and a drop in trip. She has a touch of class.

(6) LOVE BOMB is always capable but has been trying further. Venniker gets the ride and she should suit.

(4) MEET AT THE GEORGE is over her best trip. Calvin Habib gets the ride from a suspended Keagan de Melo and he can make the most of this opportunity.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) GUNSMOKE was running on from a long way back on the Poly last start. He has only 49.5kg to shoulder and has improved recently without the blinkers.

(1) RUGGER BUGGER shed his maiden from a wide draw at second time of asking. He got hammered in the handicap but does look progressive and can follow up.

(5) NORTHERN WARRIOR has improved since the blinkers have been removed. He is over his best trip and comes from a very much in-form stable.

(8) SON OF ZEUS has his third run since coming from PE and has improved with each. He meets (7) BEECHAMWOOD BOY on 2.5kg better terms and should be able to turn the tables.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(11) BLAZING KISS has a tricky draw but has made steady recent improvement and looks primed for this.

(4) MYTHICAL TUNE is limited but has run her best races on this course and from a good draw should go well.

(13) LUCIA POPPOVA has drawn widest of all but caught the eye when green on debut.

(2) CATALEYA SUMMER has been consistent.