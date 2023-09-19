Helene Feeling on big mission 

Helene Feeling edging out Rocket Spade (No. 2) over the Happy Valley 1,650m on April 6 for the first of his two victories from just five starts. A win in the final race on Wednesday will take him closer to his Four-Year-Old Classic Series targets. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,800m)

7 Hang’s Choice can improve following his first-up run. He slots in light, draws ideally and gets a much better chance at a course he has previously raced well at. The one to beat.

2 Happy Jai Jai has returned to a winning mark. He trialled well at Conghua and looks wound up to perform strongly first-up for Zac Purton.

3 Classic Archi found consistency at the tail end of last season. The inside draw is a bonus and he has strong claims.

1 Loyal Ambition is not without a hope.

Race 2 (1,200m)

The biggest question facing 8 Stoicism is his ability to overcome the wide gate. If he does, he can win. His recent trackwork and trials suggest that he is in very good condition.

2 Hero Star has the positive racing pattern that can see him over the line. He will take catching under Alexis Badel.

1 Savvy Chic is better than his record suggests and he has several more rating points still in hand.

5 Stormtrouper should have won a race last season. Still, keep him safe.

Race 3 (1,650m)

3 Prince Alex is a nice horse who has shown that he is more than capable of notching his first win in Hong Kong. He has done his best work at Happy Valley and this grade of racing is suitable. Good draw, good jockey and this is the right race.

5 June Planet can improve second-up this season. Hugh Bowman’s booking is worth close watching. The Australian snared a treble at Sha Tin last Sunday.

7 Dragon Star was beaten by just a short head last Wednesday. It is a quick back-up though.

2 Flying Silver is a two-time winner in this grade. Do not discount.

Race 4 (1,000m)

4 Craig’s Master makes the step down to Class 5. He can improve sharply and the inside draw gives him every opportunity, especially with Derek Leung engaged.

2 Diamond Soars returns to a suitable class. He will get the gun run and give this group something to worry about.

8 Happily Friends races well fresh and the draw is suitable. He looks fired up to perform strongly upon resumption. He won first-up last season.

9 Tronic Mighty seldom runs a bad race. An each-way chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Valiant Elegance is the likely leader and his inclusion in this grade is a big bonus. He draws ideally and Lyle Hewitson knows the horse well. The one to reel in.

3 Galvanic continues to take big strides forward. He has the talent and appears to be improving very nicely. He is worth an each-way ticket.

5 Magic Supreme should also roll forward and take up a prominent position. The inside draw is an advantage.

6 Island Bright makes his debut but he has done enough at home to suggest he has ability. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,650m)

6 Capital Legend did not have much luck first-up this season. However, his fortunes can improve. He has been training well and will be raring to go with that effort under his belt.

9 Up And Up caught the eye with an impressive trial ahead of resumption. Expect him to take another step forward this season.

1 Winning Dragon will likely roll forward in a bid to offset the draw. He can surprise at odds.

3 Viva Hunter maps to get the right run. He has claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

4 Toronado Phantom is competitive, especially in this grade over the course and distance. He has an ideal draw and the pace should be on, which suits him. The one to beat.

5 Keep You Warm has returned to a competitive mark. Bowman’s booking is a plus and the inside barrier should afford him a sweet run throughout.

7 Allgreektome has the class to be winning. He still has improvement to come.

2 Solid Impact has trialled well and appears to be doing everything right.

Race 8 (1,650m)

11 Helene Feeling is on a Four-Year-Old Classic Series campaign. He has the wide draw to contend with, but he has enough ability to cause this group a problem.

8 Turin Redsun finds a suitable starting point. He has been competitive at Group 2 and Group 3 level previously. He can score if he manages to bring that form. His latest trial was sound.

4 Berlin Tango has an ideal draw. Bowman should ensure he goes very close.

6 Rise Brethren has class. He is nothing but consistent.