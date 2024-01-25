It’s time for Elite Jubilation

Eltite Jubilation (No. 5) charging home to finish a neck second to Black Storm over 1,600m on Jan 20. The additional 200m on Jan 27 will suit him to a tee.

It sure looks like a quick back-up within seven days, but it is always better to strike while the iron is hot.

An astute judge and horseman, trainer Ricardo Le Grange surely knows what he is doing with Elite Jubilation.

The South African handler will not proceed with such a quick follow-up if his charge did not pull up well after his race on Jan 20.

Obviously, the Elite Performance Stable-owned US-bred galloper has acclimatised to Singapore.

His four progressive starts in Class 4 at Kranji suggest so. From his debut 11th, he improved to fifth to fourth and then to second.

Le Grange knows one thing, for sure: Elite Jubilation will relish the 1,800m trip in the $50,000 Class 4 event on Jan 27.

The five-year-old has the DNA to go the distance.

He is sired by American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, who swept the Kentucky Derby (2,000m), Preakness Stakes (1,900m) and Belmont Stakes (2,400m) in 2015.

Although Elite Jubilation’s sole victory was over 1,504m at Beverley in the United Kingdom, he was second four times up to 2,000m.

In all, he raced 12 times in the UK and Dubai as Sed Maarib.

He was brought in with the purpose of competing in the Kranji major staying races.

In an interview after his second start, Le Grange said: “They have the big races in mind, but let’s take baby steps with him first. I think he can go up to 2,000m. He is a get-back sort, but he did show a bit of speed. He finished off his races in Dubai and UK quite well.”

Costing €320,000 (S$465,000) as a yearling, Elite Jubilation was given an “educational” run over 1,200m at his Kranji debut on Nov 11, 2023.

The sprint distance definitely was not his cup of tea. Not surprisingly, he ran 11th of 14. That outing shaved off some rough edges.

Next up on Nov 25, he caught the eye by finishing fifth, beaten by only 1½ lengths by Green Star.

He progressed to 1,800m for his third start on Dec 30, but the penny did not drop yet.

Still adapting to his new environment, he finished fourth, but just 3½ lengths behind trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ Singapore Gold Cup prospect Lightning Strike.

Better settled in at his last start on Jan 20, he nearly brought joy to his connections.

After travelling midfield, he came home with a strong run but just failed to catch the $10 favourite Black Storm by a neck.

That was over 1,600m. Now that he is getting 1,800m, he is certainly the one to beat on Jan 27.

