Jan 1 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Five-time winner Beauty Joy can bounce back by taking the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap (1,400m) in Race 7 on Jan 1. He showed a return to form with a second placing in Group 2 two starts ago on Nov 19.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Eighty Light Years draws gate 1 and gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) taken off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong engaged. He is the one to catch.

7 Spicy Gold finished fourth on debut. He can improve following that run and does appear to have the scope to do exactly that.

3 Golden Luck has the runs and consistency on the board. He pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman.

6 Panda was sound on debut when fifth. He has a suitable draw and looks well-placed to take a big step forward.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Storm Rider was excellent on debut when second. With Zac Purton astride, he shapes as the one to beat despite drawing the outside gate.

2 Telecom Dragon has a suitable barrier and has plenty of scope to continue improving. He has proven consistent across his short career and should get every opportunity.

9 Speedy Fortune has drawn the inner-most gate and is capable of finding the front or, at least, using this to his advantage.

1 Happy Golf has a bit of talent and could easily reverse his form. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,800m)

8 Aestheticism chases a hat-trick of wins. He keeps raising the bar and can do so once more, especially under the hands of Purton. The one to beat.

2 Silver King has a stack of class and can showcase his best. The distance is suitable and he can reverse his form.

5 Romantic Charm is racing well. He made up a heap of ground last start and this course and distance suits him.

9 Golden Samurai is in the right vein of form and should appreciate the extra distance.

Race 4 (1,400m)

3 Perfect Peach is in sound condition. He is better than Class 5. Karis Teetan hops up and he shapes as the one they must catch.

4 Starship Eighty is aiming for a hat-trick of victories. He continues to perform and remains in Class 5 which suits.

11 Fire Ball has the tricky draw to overcome but does pair favourably with Purton. He will get his shot against this company.

8 Charmander is better than his record suggests. He can easily turn his form around at Sha Tin.

Race 5 (1,400m)

8 Golden Rise continues to improve and has shown a fair bit of quality already. Purton takes the ride and the step-up in trip could easily see him unlock his true potential.

12 Lucky Planet has the feather weight and Teetan. Gate 1 can afford him the right run.

5 Dream Pursuer has always been thereabouts, even if he has yet to win. He has a middle draw and the services of Bowman, which will ensure his every possible chance.

1 Fun N Glory is a winner in this grade. A nice last-start fourth, he remains a big threat.

Race 6 (1,400m)

1 War Of Courage narrowly missed two starts ago. Expect him to lead again, even under the top weight. He has a few conditions in his favour and it would not surprise to see him pinch this one.

9 Kasi Farasi has proven consistent all season. He continues to put himself in every finish and should do so once more.

3 Endeared went close last start. Purton retains the ride and he is coming to hand in a big way now.

6 Galvanic has the class but does not always show it. He is worth considering.

Race 7 (1,400m) Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup

2 Beauty Joy has mixed his form throughout his career, but he does have the class. It would not surprise to see him perform at his best against this lot.

7 Atullibigeal can make good use of the likely hot tempo, especially with no weight on his back.

1 California Spangle has the class edge but will carry top weight, which may make things tricky. He should lead, although he may not be the only one doing so.

3 Healthy Happy likes to roll forward as well. He took the Group 3 Celebration Cup Handicap (1,400m) – his fifth victory – at his penultimate start.

Race 8 (1,400m)

4 Global Harmony has been in sizzling form all season and is better than this group. He is the one to beat, especially from the inside gate with James McDonald up.

9 Midori Burly has hit the ground running in Hong Kong. He logged a competitive second first-up and can build on that effort, especially under Purton.

3 Sweet Encounter is better than a lot of his form reads. He gets his chance from gate 3 after returning to form last time.

1 Chiu Chow Spirit can find a suitable spot in the run. Keep safe.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Mugen continues to lift his game and can do so again, especially in Class 3 once more. He has got a stack of ability and is capable of collecting a third straight success.

7 Wunderbar is a two-time winner from three starts. He continues to race well and gets another excellent chance to bolster his superb record.

13 Ka Ying Rising steps up in grade. He was super classy on debut. However, this race seems to have some depth.

2 Not Usual Star gets 10lb taken off his back from Wong’s claim. Do not discount.

Race 10 (1,400m)

8 Beauty Fit deserves a win. He has raced well all season and gets a big chance, especially from gate 2.

9 Green N White is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He just has to overcome the wide draw.

5 Blue Marlin is another who draws poorly. However, he does have his fair share of class. He is a three-time winner from 10 starts.

11 Fun Together is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He rises in grade but his recent form has been superb. He gets his shot and should be making his presence felt.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club