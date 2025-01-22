Jan 22 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) BRING THE MAGIC had blinkers removed in his recent starts and has run well on the Poly. He should go close in this field.

(4) RIVER DANCE has been consistent recently and has a strong chance in this line-up.

(6) FIRE TIGER had some market support on debut and the experience should bring him on.

(2) HIGHER LOVE has shown some ability and can finish in the money.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) ROY’S GRACE was narrowly beaten last run when stepped up in trip. She is back in trip and on the Poly but Raymond Danielson stays on. She can go one better.

(2) PREDATOR’S SURPRISE is way better than her last run. The switch to the Poly could help.

(5) LIGHTINTHEDARKNESS has shown some ability and comes into the race with only 49kg to shoulder.

(12) BAO LA is lightly raced. She has patchy form but can feature at her best in this line-up.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(10) PERFECTLY PICKED has been coming down in the ratings. This looks to be the ideal race.

(6) EL CAPITAN has run well in two starts. He steps up in trip and takes to the Poly for the first time but looks good enough to take on this field.

(3) GLORIOUS BUTTERFLY has not been far back at her last two runs. The switch to the Poly and step-up in trip could suit.

(12) FIRE FORCE tried further last run when wearing blinkers and was not far back. He has been showing improvement recently.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) OFF LIMITS goes well on the Poly and will wear blinkers for the first time. Muzi Yeni will ride and she looks to be the right one.

(2) QUEEN AMINA drew wide but ran well last start. She makes her debut on the Poly.

(4) LADY MY LADY has run well in two starts. She was a maiden winner only last start but looks capable again.

(9) FLYING HAFLA cannot be taken lightly.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) INDECENT PROPOSAL is a lightly raced four-year-old but has shown ability. The change of environment and the switch of surface could bring out his best.

(5) MAC HARDY may have needed his last run after a break. His best recent form was on the Poly over this trip.

(2) PORFIRIO has been a beaten favourite at his last two. He has improved with blinkers on and should feature again from a good draw.

(12) RUN TO RIO is also capable.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) PRANKSTER had a light weight when she won narrowly last time. She is at her best over this trip, down in class and has Craig Zackey in place of an apprentice.

(8) PURPLE POWAHOUSE is never far back and this race could see him home.

(7) SWISS PARADISE is back on her pet surface, so her last run can be ignored. She has a handy weight and should feature.

(6) TEEREX is not always consistent but could surprise.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(6) HEAD GIRL has only been out of the money four times in 19 starts. She is at home on the Poly over the right trip and is a bright chance.

(5) PURPLE FLOWER has a big weight but is at home over this course and distance and should put in another good shift.

Stable companion (7) SWEET JULIA is never far off and, although she has been confined to the shortest trip lately, she has gone close over this distance.

(8) MY TRUE LOVE is having her first outing for her new stable and she could upset. Watch the market.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) WINTER WAVES is down in class with a 4kg claimer aboard. He still has a big weight but should be competitive.

(8) PREEMPTIVE STIKE got home narrowly last time. He drops in class and will benefit from Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

(7) LIONS EYE could surprise. He is lightly raced and his recent form has been on the soft. The switch in surface could bring out his best.

(9) VOLDEMORT is never far back and is another with a winning chance.