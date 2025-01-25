Jan 26 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Sunlight Power (Jerry Chau) surging clear of his rivals to win by two lengths at Sha Tin on Sept 15, bringing his fourth and last win from 19 starts. Zac Purton takes over the reins in Race 3 on Jan 26.

Race 1 (1,650m)

4 Sonic Boom is unknown on this trip, but his recent runs over 1,200m have been encouraging. A low draw ensures he can show his best.

2 Yoda’s Choice boasts three seconds from four attempts in Class 5. He can break through soon.

11 Yeaboi is in strong form for trainer Dennis Yip. Keep safe.

8 Speed Sword does not inspire confidence on form, but he moves into barrier 1 after a wide draw on his first Class 5 attempt last time. Place claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

4 Flying Phantom has been eye-catching late in his last two runs over 1,400m. With a mid-draw this time, Hugh Bowman should be able to position him closer to the pace.

8 Gluck Racer found 1,800m unsuitable last start but will appreciate the drop back to 1,400m. Always a threat in this grade, particularly from barrier 1.

3 Ever Smart’s 1,400m record is not ideal, but two recent third-placed finishes since dropping to Class 5 indicate he is primed to win.

13 Regency Happy Star has improved markedly since joining David Eustace’s yard, breaking his maiden last start on his 23rd attempt. He may have further progress in him.

Race 3 (1,600m)

4 Sunlight Power is a habitual backmarker who requires luck in running, but the small field of eight runners will give him every chance to stay within striking range.

6 Voyage Samurai should enjoy a softer run on the pace this time after having to do too much early work from an outside gate last start, which saw him fade late into ninth.

3 Karma possesses a sharp turn of foot and will be better suited in this smaller field, ensuring he is within reach at the 400m.

1 The Golden Scenery is versatile and will find this easier than recent starts.

Race 4 (1,000m)

2 Enjoy Golf was a narrow runner-up first-up over this course and distance. He remains a lightly raced prospect with further improvement likely.

13 Country Dancer steps back into Class 4 after hitting his stride in Class 5 and appears ready to continue his strong form.

6 Magnifique has shown plenty of promise in his trials, winning all three in impressive fashion.

1 Alluring Laos followed up his debut win with a solid third in the same race as Enjoy Golf last time.

Race 5 (2,000m)

6 Affordable claimed his first local victory two starts ago over 2,200m at Happy Valley before a fourth at Sha Tin last time. If closer in the run, he has every chance of returning to winning ways.

1 Joyful Prosperity is in top form, having climbed the ratings with three consecutive wins, the last two over this course and distance.

5 Serangoon continues to be hindered by poor barrier draws, facing another challenging task from gate 11. However, he can make his presence felt again.

8 Hailtothevictors should relish the rise in distance. His recent trial indicates further progress, making him one to watch from the Eustace stable.

Race 6 (1,400m)

2 Yuen Long Elite was a luckless fourth as race favourite last start after beginning only fairly and encountering a check at the 200m before recovering to finish strongly. Can bounce back.

3 South Star debuts for the Frankie Lor stable and has been catching the eye in barrier trials. He could have plenty of upside despite the wide draw.

11 Monarch County has shown glimpses of ability in his three runs to date. Keep safe.

1 Happy Park ran a solid race despite a wide draw last time, covering ground from the 700m to finish a respectable seventh. Wide gate is the only query.

Race 7 (1,650m)

10 Happydearhappydeer has been consistent on the all-weather, placing in his last three runs, and looks close to a breakthrough victory.

7 Sight Supreme returns to his winning distance and is well placed to bounce back after a solid third over 1,800m last time. Wide barrier, though.

2 Lucky Touch tries the all-weather for the first time under race conditions. Recent strong second over this trip at Happy Valley suggests he will adapt well.

5 Never Peter Out boasts two victories and a third from three attempts on the all-weather surface.

Race 8 (1,200M)

3 Gorgeous Win has been runner-up to Raging Blizzard in his last two starts but finds himself in a weaker race, providing a prime opportunity to go one better.

5 Full Credit possesses tactical versatility and can either lead or take a sit depending on how the race unfolds. He can improve.

6 Bundle Of Charm returned to form with a third to Sword Point over the extended mile on the all-weather. The drop back in trip and return to turf work in his favour.

2 Superb Capitalist had a lacklustre first-up effort but has since performed well in a trial. His early speed and ideal draw in barrier 2 help.

Race 9 (1,000M)

2 Super Fortune scored a two-length victory last start. Well placed to notch up back-to-back wins in a moderate race.

6 Sparkling Fellow has caught the eye in trials leading up to his debut. With Zac Purton aboard, he will draw plenty of attention.

11 Grand Nova has been finishing well since stepping up to Class 3.

3 Carroll Street has not tasted victory in 707 days, but his last-start fifth was promising.

Race 10 (1,200M)

6 The Boom Box is unbeaten in two Class 4 starts. He can secure the hat-trick even up in Class 3.

9 Lifeline Express tends to settle back in his races, but he will again be charging home late and cannot be dismissed.

2 Aeris Nova is improving with each run and can take another step forward after his last-start third to Super Legends.

13 Karate Express should be more competitive second-up after showing little interest early in his first-up run but finishing off well.

Race 11 (1,650m)

9 Glorious Success is primed for a win with the right run after placing in all three local starts.

1 Talents Ambition is a progressive four-year-old with more wins to come.

10 Must Go has been knocking on the door. Ran a luckless eighth in his sole attempt at the mile.

4 M Unicorn is ready to fire third-up and switches to a course and distance where he has a respectable record.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club