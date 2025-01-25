Romantic Warrior conquers Dubai

DUBAI - As a nine-time Group 1 winner and the world’s highest-earning racehorse, Romantic Warrior took centre stage in the 1.85 million dirham (S$679,000) Group 1 Jebel Hatta, one of the feature races of Meydan’s Fashion Friday meeting on Jan 24.

The darling of Hong Kong racing did not disappoint in the 1,800m turf contest, despite a few doubts cast when Measured Time was 10 lengths clear at one stage.

Top Australian jockey and regular partner James McDonald did not panic, but sent Romantic Warrior in pursuit after the turn. The Acclamation seven-year-old gradually ate into the lead to take up the race with consummate ease, winning by 4½ lengths from Poker Face (Pat Dobbs), with Holloway Boy (Daniel Tudhope) third.

The race was marred by the fatal injury to Measured Time (William Buick), who broke down just before the line.

Romantic Warrior’s trainer Danny Shum had been a little nervous in the build-up, but was a relieved man afterwards.

“He’s a really good horse – he’s talented, smart and easy to look after,” he said. “I wasn’t worried during the race as I trust James, he’s a world-class jockey.

“He (Romantic Warrior) is one of the best in the world, he’s got a good turn of foot, he can kick, and he listens to what the jockey asks him to do. I love him a lot.”

Regarding the dirt and a tilt at the world’s richest race, the US$20 million (S$26.9 million) Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m) at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb 22, Shum was more cautious.

“It’s a question mark. When he runs on the turf, I’m confident he can win, but I don’t know about the dirt,” said the Hong Kong trainer.

“He’s trialled well on it in Hong Kong, but trials are trials.”

Said McDonald: “He’s just a very good racehorse. He adapts to any circumstances during a race, to any pace and has a good turn of foot. He’s a very strong-minded horse.

“He could be a sprinter, that’s how fast he is. I was a bit worried as he was a little bit fresh in the parade ring but he found his cool going down to the start.

“He’s just a superstar.”

On Saudi, he said: “I don’t know if he’ll go on the dirt – it’s a completely different kettle of fish. He has a tremendous will to win, though, so that will get him far.”

If he does go to Riyadh, Romantic Warrior could face Walk Of Stars, who ran away with the 3.68 million dirham Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (1,900m).

Bhupat Seemar’s six-year-old has been a revelation since adopting front-running tactics and did that again under Tadhg O’Shea.

“He’s a big, powerful galloper,” said O’Shea. “He’s a front runner but he’s not a runaway – he’s always parking a little bit up in front.

“It was a great performance on the night and it’s great to get a Group 1 under his belt.”

With Walk Of Stars now an automatic Dubai World Cup entry, Seemar added: “The owners (Athbah Stud) are from Saudi, so I imagine they’ll want to go to the Saudi Cup.”

The Seemar-O’Shea pair’s main Saudi Cup contender, Laurel River – the recently crowned 2024 Longines World’s Best Racehorse, jointly with City Of Troy – is still on course despite a shock defeat when second to King Gold in the 700,000 dirham Group 3 Firebreak Stakes (1,600m).

DUBAI RACING CLUB