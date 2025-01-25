Jan 26 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) BINGO made an encouraging debut over 800m. Should improve on that first run.

(5) READ ALL ABOUT IT is of particular interest given his pedigree, while fillies (7) POWER OF PEARLS and (8) VEGAS GIRL receive a handy 2.5kg sex allowance. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(5) GIMME A STORM and (6) GREAT NOTION are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting. Both fillies could improve for the step-up to this trip with the benefit of their sex allowance.

(2) DYLAN’S CHAMP will have every chance if he takes his place.

(8) GREEN STREET should not be written off after a disappointing last start in a lucrative maiden over a shorter distance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) ROAMING SPIRIT would not be winning out of turn after four encouraging sprints. She need not improve much over this extended trip to open her account.

(7) CAPE SAFFRON outran market expectations on debut over this distance and, with natural improvement, should threaten.

(9) TRAIL RUNNER was backed on debut and did not go unnoticed despite finishing unplaced. She would have benefited from that experience, so is not taken lightly.

(2) MESSALINA ought to make her presence felt too.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) CALANTHA is favourably treated by the conditions and will love going over this trip for the first time.

(5) CYMRIC was second over track and trip last time and should have a say again off an unchanged mark.

(3) TRUTH and (1) FIRE ’N FLAMES are also weighted to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(1) SECRET CHORD flew late from a long way back to finish second over track and trip last time behind (2) VIBE SA (3kg worse off). The latter copped a hefty seven-point penalty for that winning handicap debut but won well enough to suggest he can defy the weight turnaround and complete the hat-trick.

(5) SEA WOLF has a bit to find but is weighted to get closer.

(6) VEGAS HI RISE has a say.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(2) UNITED COUNCIL impressed with a wide-margin course-and-distance victory last time and a six-point penalty is not likely to prevent another competitive showing.

(3) EXPLOSIVE BOND is distance-suited but is held by that rival (1kg worse off).

(1) MY SOUL MATE was second on this course over 2,450m in the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks as a 3YO and fourth in the Grade 2 KZN Oaks over this trip last year.

(4) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE ventures beyond 2,000m for the first time but could improve stretching out to this trip.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(6) RADICCHIO will be competitive if repeating his run in the Grand Heritage.

(5) SILENT WAR and (7) STORM BRASCO made eye-catching late headway in a Listed race over 1,600m recently and this extended trip should be more to their liking.

The same applies to (4) MARAUDING HORDE, unbeaten in two course-and-distance appearances.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Improving (7) CARE FORGOT carries a six-point penalty for a last-start 1,600m victory but that is not likely to halt her momentum.

(3) SLINKY MAPIMPI and (5) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN are closely matched on the form of their Grand Heritage meeting and both will appreciate stretching out to this distance.

(1) MARY’S GREENLIGHT is weighted to be competitive.

Race 9 (1,160m)

Many with chances in a big field but it could pay to follow the progress of last-start scorer (1) KOMATI RIVER, on the evidence of her comeback win in a course-and-distance maiden.

Veteran hard-knockers (5) SAMOA and (12) TWICE AS WILD have the form and experience to challenge the top-weight, as does consistent (7) PACIFIC.