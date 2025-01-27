Jan 28 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) UP THE ANTE made a fair local debut when beaten 2½ lengths. She can make good improvement with the wide gate only worry.

(7) MAVERICK QUEEN has also shown potential. She can make amends from a decent draw after being beaten as favourite.

(1) TIPPERARY finished ahead of Up The Ante in her penultimate start and overall is overdue.

(6) GREEN EXTREME could be the dark horse in her second start.

Race 2 (2,000)

(5) SANTIAGO’S PRIDE was found to be not striding freely when downfield. He can bounce back to his best.

(6) BAD MEDICINE was not disgraced on soft ground last time and can open his account.

(7) CASUS BELLI also showed he has no problem with the 2,000m. Go close.

(2) THE MERCIFUL and stablemate Lightinthestorm are not without chances either.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(5) FLAG BEARER was not disgraced when stepping up to the 2,400m last time. It looks the right race for him.

(3) CREPUSCOLO has run against some decent sorts in the past. He ran a fair race after a rest and can only improve.

(2) WHISPERS OF WAR has the ability to win well. He has been given the best of the draws.

(7) FUTUREWOLFF should be right there too.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) COCOMELON was not beaten far in the Mother Russia Stakes. Can go close with the lightweight.

(4) CEUTA kept on well over 1,400m but has also won over this longer distance.

(1) MISS HANNIGAN is quite consistent, has won over the distance and at this ve

(3) FROZEN FANTASY was not disgraced over 1,800m in a feature race last time. This could be more her cup of tea.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) HONORABLE MEMBER could be in the right race.

(5) GIMME PASSION looks to be getting better with each start. She could enjoy the trip.

(10) PRETTY ANALIA has been knocking at the door and just needs to get the timing right.

(2) BOOM BOOM has shown versatility. Can win over this trip, too.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(2) ROYAL FORCE could be anything after a top debut win. He is headed for the upcoming Classics.

(1) POTBERRIE ran a classy fourth in the Got The Greenlight Stakes. Top weight only query.

(5) PALACE DANCER has drawn alongside the promising males and could be tough to fend off.

(4) CAN YOU DANSE is bred to enjoy the extra and must be watched.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) COSMIC QUEEN stepped up on her debut second with an impressive win. This is a sterner test but she can win again.

(4) FOREVERINMYDREAMS looked dangerous when only just beaten by (2) NIGHT VIGIL. The latter was making her local debut and can make further progress.

(10) KIA KAHA was first-up when not far off in that same contest.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(5) ILHA DA ORANGE has a rematch with (3) FLIGHT OF A CONDOR. The latter won immediately after the former beat her. It is anybody’s guess who will finish in front this time.

(7) PHANTOM EXPRESS is in good nick and has drawn well, too.

(4) QUASIKAT should appreciate ground on pedigree.