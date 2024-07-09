July 10 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) DARK WINTER has some solid form in features. She was tried over further last run but, back over a Scottsville sprint, she could have the measure of this field.

(1) ARJUNA, who made a promising debut over course and trip, has a more experienced jockey aboard.

(3) AYUWI YUWI is sure to come on from her debut effort while (5) LADY ELI MO was much improved in blinkers last run.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) FRENCH FLAME has made steady improvement. The extra furlong should be in his favour.

(7) PARISIAN WALKWAY won well when stepped up to a mile.

(6) SPIRIT OF LEVANA showed promise when winning in her second start. Each-way claims.

(3) COMMANDING can be included in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) SILVER SAVAGE has been knocking on the door. The blinkers could do the trick.

(7) TRIPPI T has issues but has been a model of consistency.

(1) ISIQALABA was much improved in blinkers last run at long odds. Expect improvement.

(6) WORLD PHAROAH has not been far behind in three starts.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) MC DAZZLER has run two smart races on the Poly. The switch to the turf should not be a problem.

(6) OMBUDSMAN made a smart debut. He will enjoy the extra.

(5) MY BOY LOLLIPOP found one too good in Definitely Yes on debut and can go one better.

(2) MAGMA MAGIC has not been far back at recent outings.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) BLIND SPEED improved nicely at her second outing. She should relish this trip.

(2) LAUGH TILL I CRY started favourite in a sprint debut and was not far back over a mile at her next start. She is sure to improve.

(4) I WON’T GIVE UP put up two promising sprint efforts before being rested. Given that she has been stepped up in trip, it suggests that she is fit and ready.

(3) STATE SECRET has her first local run after making her debut in the Cape and steps up to a mile.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(11) FUTURE FLO has been knocking on the door and the step-up in trip could be what he has been looking for.

(3) RED MOUNTAIN has been making steady progress and also goes this trip for the first time.

(5) BURNING MAN was much improved in blinkers when stepped up in trip. Each-way claims.

(8) JAMES FITZJAMES showed up well when runner-up on the Poly but disappointed on the turf next start. This trip should suit.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA has been close-up in recent features. He looks well weighted.

(10) ITSRAININGWILLIAM is way better than his last run in the Group 1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge. Before that, he was not far off Challenge winner Dave The King on this course. He should have a big say.

(4) CAPTAIN CASEY has his third run after a break and looks a threat on best form.

(5) ROYAL SWAN MASTER was a close-up second on the Poly last run. Each-way claims.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(10) UNITED NATION was outclassed in the Group 1 Gold Medallion. Give him another chance.

(6) LICENCE TO THRILL has gone close over course and distance and is better off in the weights with the likes of (8) VOLDEMORT and (7) WINTER WAVES. The blinkers stay on.

(2) CELTIC CHIEF has good form and warrants respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(12) SHANTA’S PRIDE seldom runs a bad race and goes well over this course and distance.

(1) RAFEEF’S CHOICE has been holding form and was second best behind Khethiwe’s Destiny, who was well fancied in the Group 2 Golden Slipper. Strong claims.

(4) KAILENE disappointed when favourite last time. She can make amends.

(11) MAGGIE SMITH is something of a course-and-distance specialist. Each-way chance.