July 19 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) BROOKSIDER makes his local debut trying the Polytrack and could make vast improvement.

(2) CORAL CREEK makes his debut for a strong trainer-jockey combination and deserves respect.

(4) MASTER FORESTER tries the Polytrack on local debut and could improve.

(8) THREAD OF LIFE should be right there at the finish once again.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) KAROO BOKKIE makes her debut for trainer Alan Greeff and has Richard Fourie in the irons. She could be the right one.

(1) BEST INTENTIONS is holding form and will not go down without a fight. Strong each-way claims.

(2) BELLA ATTRICE is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but could make all in this line-up.

(3) GOTCHA BUZZ is capable of contesting the finish.

Race 3 (1,300m)

(1) IGUGULETHU was slowly away on local debut. He could make vast improvement trying the Polytrack and looks to be the one they have to beat.

(2) HAT HOT HAT will have a winning chance if appearing for this race.

(4) COLONEL GREEN lacks extra when he needs it most but is quite capable of contesting the finish.

(5) HOUSE OF SUSSEX is not without a chance.

Race 4 (1,300m)

(5) A BIT CHILLY was well backed to win on local debut and obliged his supporters. He liked the Polytrack and can follow up but tackles older rivals.

(1) LT ALEXANDER has shown improvement of late and deserves respect.

(2) WILLIAM THE FIRST showed improvement last start and could do even better this time. Deserves to be included in all combination bets.

(3) PASHTUNWALI picked up a five-point penalty for his last win but can follow up if in the same mood.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) LADY ZULTANITE has made good improvement at this centre, having already won twice this year. Jockey Sandile Khathi was aboard in both those wins and she can score again over a course and distance that clearly suits her.

(1) OUTER DIMENSION has been disappointing of late but could like this longer distance.

(2) STATE OF MIND is in good shape and should fight out the finish.

(5) SPIRIT PRINCESS has been a disappointment for trainer Gavin Smith and is returning from a break but could be a threat. Include in the exotics.

(7) MILLENNIUM DANCER is improving and won well last time, so deserves some respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CAN’T SAY NO had a tricky draw last time and was well beaten in a strong field, so could bounce back and score from a much better draw this time.

(4) ARABIAN RED is clearly unreliable and was a disappointment last time but does have Fourie in the irons and deserves respect.

(6) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES ran well on local debut and could have more to offer.

(7) SUCHALIFE tries a handicap for the first time and could improve. Include in combination bets, at least.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) LEDELL’S ECHO is very speedy and in good form, so gets the vote to score.

(1) PARIS LASS loves this course and distance but is giving weight away to her rivals.

(4) EVIES FIRST has ability and would not be a surprise winner.

(8) COOL WINTER is one of a couple of Alan Greeff-trained runners and has stable jockey Fourie riding, so could be the best of his runners.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(12) DAWN OF GOLD may have gone too early last start and could benefit from a patient ride this time in what looks to be a very open race.

(5) ELLA’S DELIGHT is speedy and could be dangerous.

(8) DEMIGOD is well drawn and capable of a strong finish.

(9) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON likes the Polytrack and can contest the finish.

(10) ANGELSEA and (13) COLORAMA are in good form and capable of running well again.