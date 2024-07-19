July 20 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) CRIMSON CLOUD should be in front from the jump but will be chased by (6) MISS LIA, who performed well when unfancied on debut to run second.

(2) TOGETHER AGAIN has been threatening for a while and should again be involved in the result.

(7) SAIGON SUZIE is sure to improve and include newcomer (5) DESTINY OF FIRE in the quartet.

Race 2 (1,160m)

If (9) KOMATI RIVER jumps well, he should hold off stable companion (3) CAT O’CLOCK. However, the latter sports blinkers now and could turn it around.

(5) DYLAN’S CHAMP found solid support on debut and showed inexperience – expect lengths of improvement.

(8) ZANTHAR and (1) PACIFIC could make the quartets.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) JOOST DROOCHSLOOT looks hard to oppose. He was backed on debut but got lost early. He will know more about it – one to follow.

(1) BAY EMPIRE is another who will improve on debut and the extra will suit.

(9) ROBERT BROWNING has a wide draw but will be doing good work late.

(7) PANNING GOLD, (5) HEROIC ACT and (10) SKITTLES SKIES must be included for quartets.

Race 4 (1,600m)

If (8) SILVER PARASOL behaves at the start, she should make her presence felt.

After two seconds, (4) LADY OF TIBET could make it third time lucky.

(3) LACEWING found problems last time and should not be far off.

(5) PARTY PUNCH is a must for quartets and (1) BELLA’S CHARM could upset.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) DIMAKO’S JET should give a good run for your money and deserves her second victory.

(5) VIVA DE JANEIRO sports blinkers and could fight her off.

(6) SAFE SPACE needed his last outing and should come on heaps.

(1) PRINCESS ILARIA is running close-up and should run another honest race.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) BAVARIAN BEAUTY rates the one to beat. She is well in and is having her peak run.

(2) CELTIC RUMOURS will be chasing late and could prove her main danger.

(3) CAPTAIN PEG, (5) KEY ELEMENT, (9) CAPE LIGHTS and (8) BONETE may well get into the money.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) WHAT A LUCY outpaced her field last time and could repeat that performance.

(2) VIRGINIA BEACH will try to match strides while (5) ON CUE and (4) JASIRI will try do the catching.

(1) MIST IN SCOTLAND races before this – update the form.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) STROKE OF MERCY needed his last run and pulled up coughing – he is a nice horse and should come on heaps.

(7) PENDRAGON is holding form and should not be far off again.

(3) MIDNIGHT FUSION is having her third run after a rest and must be respected.

(2) MUNCHKIN is more than capable if in the mood.

(1) RIDE ON makes her track debut and could get into the reckoning.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(6) NEERAH was cut into last time. Should be at peak fitness, and can bounce back.

(7) MICKE’S BOMB won her only try this course and distance and could double up.

(9) FENNEC FOX has found true form and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(1) PHANTOM EXPRESS never recovered from a bad start last time but needed it and could be competitive.

(2) WAITFORGREENLIGHT and stablemate (8) PEACE OF MIND could make the frame.