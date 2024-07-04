‘Monkey’ll be back in business’

The Steven Burridge-trained Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) coming off a tactically-run race to shoot well clear in the Kranji Stakes A race (1,400m) on June 16, leaving favourite Golden Monkey (Ryan Curatolo, No. 1), So Hi Class (Koh Teck Huat, No. 5) and General Command (Daniel Moor) paddling away in his wake.

Till now, opinions are still divided over Ghalib’s merit in winning that 1,400m four-horse race, when some joked that even the ambulance driver had to pull the handbrakes to stay at the rear.

The pro-Ghalib half of Kranji applauded jockey Manoel Nunes for a smart ride that caught his three rivals napping.

Those who backed the latter bunch, especially beaten favourite and runner-up Golden Monkey, would probably be less complimentary in their words for the jockeys.

Ryan Curatolo (Golden Monkey), Koh Teck Huat (So Hi Class) and Daniel Moor (General Command) must have resisted the temptation to hand their boots to those armchair critics.

Besides, stewards and their trainers backed them. No questions were raised in the inquiry room or at the stables.

The reality is that nine times out of 10, such small fields, especially over trips upwards of 1,200m, are often a breeding ground for such farcically run races.

Jockeys are on a hiding to nothing.

If they ride to the leader’s race, they will struggle for a kick in the last 600m reduced to a sit-and-sprint.

If they inject speed into the race to pre-empt any cat-and-mouse affair, they end up as the sacrificial lamb while a third party reaps the win.

Curatolo tried to achieve the middle ground, but still came up short by 1½ lengths.

The French jockey has already moved on – and with a clear conscience.

He called the June 16 race a “false” contest and is already rubbing his hands at the rematch in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A (1,200m) on July 7.

Interestingly, the two other members of the beaten brigade – along with the same jockeys – are also back in the fray, and clearly not looking for a re-enactment.

To Curatolo, no two races are alike. He does not rule out a similar scenario, but felt it was unlikely for two reasons.

First, the sharper 1,200m will see a little more cut and thrust. Secondly, the presence of noted speedster Sky Eye among two more runners – the sixth runner is the resuming Alif, a stablemate of Ghalib’s – will ensure they do not loaf around.

“I think they’ll go quicker this time. Ghalib is speedy and Sky Eye will also go forward,” he said.

“It won’t be a trot like last time. It was to me a ‘false race’; there was no pace.

“Nobody took on the leader. He pinched two to three lengths at the home turn, and my horse could not quicken.

“I’m confident there will be slightly more speed in the race this time. The home turn will come up quickly, which should work to our advantage.

“If someone challenges the leader, it will work out perfectly for us.”

Even if a case of deja vu is not likely, Curatolo, who knows he is only warming the saddle on Golden Monkey, said he would have all the angles covered this time.

“I’ve looked at all the possible scenarios and I’ve come up with my own plans A, B, C,” he said.

“More importantly, I know my horse is very well and I’ll ride him like the best horse in the field.”

The in-form jockey – who is currently fourth on 27 wins, and short of one to make the Top Three – feels that the Star Turn five-year-old has made headway since their first pairing.

“The horse is actually in great shape. I rode him at his second-last gallop the week before and he’s really well,” he said.

“I feel he’s even better than the last time I rode him. I’m really happy with the way he’s going.

“It’s great that Tim has found this race. It wasn’t planned but it’ll now be a nice wind-opener before the big race on July 28.”

The Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28 is the first of four big-race Group 1 targets lined up for the Jig Racing/Elvin Stable-owned chestnut, with Sydney jockey Chad Schofield already booked throughout.

The others are the three majors, the Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7 and the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

