July 5 South Africa (Fairview) form guide

Race 1 (1,100m)

(5) SEPTEMBER FLOWER showed signs of inexperience on debut, but was not disgraced when third. She went one better on the turf in her next start and can repeat it back on the Polytrack.

(2) CAPE FLOWER showed improvement last time and should contest the finish.

(4) OVER THE ATLANTIC showed improvement last time and can earn some more money.

(6) TARTAN QUEEN ran her best race on this surface. Place chance.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(1) KING OF QUEEN ran fourth on July 2, but if he contests this race, he does look the one to beat.

(2) HAT HOT HAT flopped last time on the turf but should do a lot better on this surface.

(3) MAGIC PRINCE ran second on July 2. In with a say if he runs.

(4) COLONEL GREEN has some fair form and can contest the finish once again.

(6) SEXBOMB did not show much on local debut but can improve with Richard Fourie in the irons.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(4) PORTCULLIS ran well on local debut when third. That was on the turf and he tries the Polytrack for the first time.

(2) TAKE A MULLIGAN showed good improvement in his second start in the Eastern Cape and looked an unlucky loser last week. He tries the Polytrack but deserves the utmost respect.

(1) ISLAND MASTER is unreliable but was not disgraced when third last time and has run well on this surface. Not out of it.

(3) PETTEIA has been a disappointment but can contest the finish on best form.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) DUKE OF ORANGE is at the top of his game and was a solid winner over this track and trip last time. He can score again.

(2) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL has not been at his best lately but has run well on this surface and is not out of it.

(3) WILLIAM THE FIRST probably needed the local debut and could improve.

(6) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON likes this surface and should be involved with the finish once again.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) YOU WIN AGAIN is two-from-two on Poly. Hat-trick on the cards.

(5) KABON KAPI is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(7) EXECUTOR and (9) ELLA’S DELIGHT are both capable of earning some money.

(2) RED SASH is holding her form well and should be right there at the finish once again.

(3) ENCHANTED SKY likes this surface and has a place chance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) MASKED VIGILANTE is not easy to trust but was a wide-margin winner on the Polytrack in his penultimate start and can bounce back to win this race.

(8) EXPLOSIVE SPEED and (10) PURPLE OPERATOR both make their local debuts after a change of trainer and are capable of vast improvement.

(1) TRANSACT is capable of fighting out the finish when in the mood.

(2) BELOW DECK was not disgraced on local debut and could improve trying the Polytrack.

(3) WORK OF TIME makes her local debut and could contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,800m)

East Cape Derby winner (1) JOY AND PEACE is not going to be easy to beat even if she is giving weight away to all her rivals.

(6) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER continues to improve and should contest the finish.

(5) SAY YES showed improvement last time and has a place chance.

(4) DAME OF FLAMES made good late progress in her latest start and that run confirmed she has a liking for the Polytrack.

(3) CRIMSON PRINCESS showed vast improvement last time and could earn some more money.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) FATEFUL DAY won gamely last time and could follow up.

(4) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is knocking at the door and deserves respect again.

(5) NO PLACE LIKE HOME did not repeat his local debut win. Keep safe.

(6) PEMBROKE is improving and is not out of it.

(7) EL ROMIACHI is consistent and has a place chance once again.