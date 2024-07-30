July 31 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(9) WORLD PHAROAH has the widest draw to contend with but has been close up in some useful company.

(6) SMASHING has consistent Highveld form and meets some modest opposition.

(2) FEATHER DANCER has his first run for a new stable. He goes well on the Polytrack.

(5) ISIQALABA has improved in blinkers.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) SAUDI SWEEP was outpaced late on the Hollywoodbets Scottsville turf last time. She should enjoy the extra and the switch to Poly could suit.

(12) TERMINAL VELOCITY has a tough draw to contend with but showed up well on debut.

(2) LIGHTINTHEDARKNESS has shown up nicely in her two sprints. She has a good draw.

(10) HER ROYALTY has drawn a little wide but has consistent form. First-time blinkers could bring out the best.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(1) ELUSIVE BELLE has the best of the draw and was staying on well to finish two lengths off Facile last time. She does act on the Poly.

Stable companion (8) DYNASTY’S LAST was only one length behind Elusive Belle in the race won by Facile and she is 6kg better off in the weights. That should be enough to see her turn the tables.

(9) RUBY CLAIRE makes her Poly debut and showed better form last start. The step-up in trip could be what she is looking for.

(5) NOVEMBER BOOGIE was much improved back in blinkers last run.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) LADIES WORLD took on a strong field first run out of the maidens and was not too far back. She is down in class and goes well on the Poly.

(3) IDEAL GIFT had a tough draw when hunting three on the bounce but was beaten just over three lengths by Hot Strike. She has a better draw.

(4) TRUE LOVE’S KISS warrants respect.

(12) WOODLAND GLADE has place claims.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(5) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has useful form over course and distance. His last two runs have been over shorter and he can come good.

(1) TOM’S ACT was outclassed last run and should do better in this company, from the best draw and with Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance.

(7) KING BAVARIAN is slightly under sufferance but has been consistent of late and, with joint bottom weight, he can be dangerous. Each-way claims.

(3) EVENTIDOR goes well on the Poly. Should go close.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(12) MOYA WA LALIGA has the worst draw but has been in good form. He was narrowly beaten in his last two starts on the Poly.

(4) PHAKA IMALI has been holding form well. Goes well on the Poly.

(3) KHANYISA INDLELA won well last time and beat a good one in Aberdeen.

(10) KIMBALL O’HARA was caught late last start. He can follow up on this shorter trip.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) PORFIRIO has been touched off in his last three over a mile on this course. This shorter trip could be what he is looking for.

(6) BENNI IN THE AREA loves this synthetic surface and goes well over this trip.

(8) STARS IN HEAVEN was a recent maiden winner in the Cape. He does appear to be much better than his first run out of the maidens and the switch to the Poly could help his chances.

(9) IMAGINABLE got the better of Benni In The Area over course and distance last time but is 3kg worse off for a one-length beating.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(10) DISCERNING has the widest draw to contend with but has some consistent form in useful company.

(1) VISION OF WILL has the best draw and is going over her favourite course and distance.

(8) PRANKSTER has been coming to hand since arriving from Cape Town. Blinkers have improved her.

(7) DRIVE BY was a comfortable winner last run but got a six-point hike. She can still threaten with a 4kg claiming apprentice.