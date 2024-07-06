July 7 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(5) SCARS OF WAR found trouble in running last time, but is a promising filly and can make amends.

(7) WORLD OF ALICE may need further to be seen at her very best but is also not out of it.

(1) MISS SCALETTA has won two of her three starts and can fight out the finish once again.

(3) FIERY PEGASUS was not disgraced in a Group 1 last time.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) LEGEND OF ARTHUR was not disgraced on debut but has been impressive in his last two wins. He was full of running and should complete the hat-trick.

(3) MOUNT PINATUBO was caught out of his ground last time, so he will like this longer straight. Should be right there at the finish.

(7) SKITTLES SKIES and (8) ZANTHAR have yet to win but are talented and can get involved with the finish.

(4) SPRING TRADITION showed vast improvement when winning last time.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) PANNING GOLD has been unlucky not to win but gets a golden opportunity.

(1) DECEPTION PASS is getting so close to a first win and will be right there at the finish once again.

(8) KAMENSKY was caught out of his ground last time but did quicken late. Keep in mind.

(3) RUN RUN RIVER is improving and can contest the finish again.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) LADY OF TIBET showed improvement last time but the strength of that run will be tested in the race.

(1) RAINBOW RIVER has been running well without success and deserves a winning turn.

(2) AMBITIOUS LADY has been unreliable but is clearly not out of it.

(6) PERFORM was not beaten far in open company last time. Deserves the utmost respect.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) WILLIAM IRON ARM has been a disappointment of late but he is quite capable of winning this race.

(7) JOKER MAN is improving but has it all to do at these weights.

(4) GIMME A SHOT is always a threat.

(2) EYE OF THE PROPHET has not shown his best for some time but is not out of it.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(1) LUCKY LAD flopped last time over the 1,600m but sprinting is his game and he should bounce back to beat these rivals.

(5) CLIFF HANGER has the ability and can threaten.

(9) ALULA’S STAR is favoured by the race conditions and could earn some money.

(7) POWER BROKER is holding form and can contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(1) HOTARUBI is a reserve runner for the Durban July on July 6. He has a strong chance if he takes his berth in this, though he has not won in some time and fell victim to a huge penalty for his good run in the Gauteng Guineas in February.

(3) PRESLEY was not disgraced when third last time and can do better this time.

(4) JORDAN disappointed last time but will do better over this track and trip.

(7) MASTERSHIP is improving fast but tackles his strongest field yet.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) KOTINOS is not reliable but he can win a race like this.

(5) PENDRAGON is not an easy ride but can contest the finish yet again.

(9) RISKY BUSINESS and (10) WRITTEN IN STONE are also capable of contesting the finish.