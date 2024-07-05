July 6 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Thunder Blink (Jerry Chau, No. 1) beating Santorini (Karis Teetan) by a short head in a Griffin race (1,200m) at Sha Tin on May 26. The thrilling last-gasp win gave the Jimmy Ting-trained Irish-bred 3YO his second win in as many starts.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Karate Express did well to win on debut and he shapes as the one they all must beat again. He can take another step forward, even as he races around a bend for the first time.

9 Ka Ying Resilience finished second on debut. That was a very good effort and he is open to further improvement.

4 Santorini has done well across his four-start career, finishing inside the top three each time. He can make his presence felt this weekend.

10 Patch Of Cosmo is lightly raced but has proven competitive.

Race 2 (1,200m)

11 Easy Two made up a stack of ground last start to grab third. He can advance further and he has the experience now to score a breakthrough win. The featherweight impost is an advantage.

2 Speedy Fortune can press for the lead, especially from the inside draw. Zac Purton hops up and he gets a super chance.

6 Sonic Boom is without a win. He mixes his form at times, although he has shown he is clearly capable.

1 Daily Trophy comes back to Class 5 which suits. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,600m)

8 Charmander is unlucky to not already be a winner. He returns on the quick back-up and further improvement is expected.

5 Asian One was solid last start and that sort of effort holds him in very good stead. He has a suitable gate and should get a sweet run throughout.

1 Smart Beauty has the class edge over this group. He is racing well and has been in super form all campaign with three wins.

10 Superb Daddy can mix his form, although does have a light weight. Next in line.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Robot Knight is closing in on a first win. He is ready now and Purton’s booking enhances confidence, especially from gate 3 on a surface he clearly likes.

8 Hinokami Kagura has done well across nine starts. He has shown he is very capable and he gets a super shot.

9 Sky Song is lightly raced, although he is showing great potential. He displayed a powerful finish last start when finishing fifth from the tail of the field.

5 Aca Power does his best racing over this course and distance. Next best.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Courier Aladdin makes his debut. His latest trial was super impressive and he rates strongly following that effort. He has Purton up and he should find the right position from gate 4.

1 Top Scorer is unlucky not to already be a winner. He draws ideally and can make his presence felt.

2 Fun N Fun Together has done well across two starts and is open to another forward step.

5 Dragon Joy turned his form around to grab fourth last start. He is another who is on an upward trajectory.

Race 6 (1,600m)

6 Lucky Touch has done plenty right across four starts. He is closing in on a first win and Purton retains the ride this weekend, although the wide gate will not help.

13 Invincible Missile is racing well and comes into this in very good form. He is lowly weighted and steps away from a soft gate.

8 Meepmeep has some ability. However, he is proving hard to catch. But his best can see him figure in this test.

3 Laugh Tale is capable and gets his chance.

Race 7 (1,400m)

12 Thunder Blink is aiming to remain unbeaten. He has been super impressive across two winning starts and this contest does appear well within his grasp. Gate 6 should afford him the opportunity.

3 Sunlight Power is aiming for back-to-back wins. He can maintain his upward trajectory.

5 Beauty Fit has been super consistent all season. He is reliable, tough and gets another chance with this field.

1 Hasten Delight is lightly raced, although he has already won once. He gets his chance.

Race 8 (1,400m)

1 Enjoy Golf is seeking consecutive wins. He remains in Class 4 following that triumph which suits. He can succeed again for Hugh Bowman.

2 Chateauneuf is lightly raced and showing plenty of potential. He is a one-time winner. Purton’s booking is an advantage.

4 All Riches was tough last start. He will roll forward from the gate and give this group something to reel in.

8 Ballistic Win narrowly missed last start. He gets a shot as he continues to improve with racing.

Race 9 (1,400m)

5 The Winnabe is unbeaten and chasing a third straight win. He is a serious talent and the rise in distance looks like a positive. He can prevail again, even against this group.

9 King Miles is next in line. He is a two-time winner from five starts and his ascent does not look like it will stop.

12 Greenwich won his way into Class 3 last start. He will press forward from the wide draw and take his opportunity.

4 Not Usual Star is hard to catch, although he does have a stack of ability.

Race 10 (1,200m)

3 Full Credit has a stack of potential and the inside gate has him favoured. He meets strong opposition, although he was tough as when racing on the speed last start.

5 Lo Pan Spirit is another who is improving with every start. He rises in grade, though his most recent effort suggests that he can easily handle the step-up.

9 Star Club has an ideal gate and the services of Purton.

6 Moduleconstruction is next best. He rarely runs a bad race and this weekend’s test should be no exception.

