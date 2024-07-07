Golden Monkey wins and sets the record straight

Golden Monkey finishing ahead of Ghalib in the Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) at Kranji on July 7 to reverse the order they finished in at their last encounter in a 1,400m event on June 16.

Beaten under controversial circumstances in a four-horse field last time, Golden Monkey was able to exact revenge on his nemesis Ghalib three weeks later.

Even if the defeat still rankled, Golden Monkey’s trainer Tim Fitzsimmons had put a line through that Kranji Stakes A (1,400m) race on June 16 when his champion was snookered by Ghalib’s crawling pace in front.

The Australian was quietly confident the tables could be turned in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A (1,200m) on July 7, even if most punters still backed Ghalib ($7) to win the rematch fair and square.

With two more runners – including a noted speedster in Sky Eye – in the mix and 200m less to run, a more genuine tempo was expected, though.

Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) did ping the gates from barrier No. 1, but was no match for the faster Sky Eye (Bruno Queiroz) who did not set a scorcher, though.

It was still a decent clip at 25.46sec for the first 400m, definitely quicker than the pedestrian 26.96sec of the infamous June 16 race, although Ghalib was still reefing and tearing in second spot.

As for Golden Monkey, he was clearly more in his comfort zone this time, stalking up the speed in third place for Ryan Curatolo.

The French jockey may not have copped much flak at that first pairing with the 2023 Singapore Derby winner, but he was still keen to set the record straight.

Ghalib drew first blood when he shot past the weakening Sky Eye at the 400m, but as expected, Golden Monkey did no leave him an inch.

It was crunch time as a remake of the June 16 two-horse race loomed at the 200m.

For a few fleeting seconds, Ghalib gave the impression that all the fuss over his win was much ado about nothing.

Steven Burridge’s I Am Invincible four-year-old held sway for about 100m, but the difference in speedmap, weights (1.5kg swing) – and ultimately, class, told in the end.

Under Curatolo’s vigorous riding, Golden Monkey ($12) chipped away at the margin to head home an undisputed ½-length winner.

Third in that race last time, So Hi Class (Koh Teck Huat) replicated that finish, without really threatening the first two again, another 1½ lengths away.

The 1min 10.23sec clocked for the 1,200m on the long course is more than two seconds outside the record, but to Fitzsimmons, the redemption ahead of the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28 mattered more.

“I was a bit nervous today, to be honest,” said the 2022 Singapore champion trainer.

“Not so much because I was worried he won’t get a true run race again, but because this horse means so much to me. He never runs a bad race.

“Obviously, he has a lot of things (big races) ahead of him, but it was good to see him win again today.

“If you check his record, other than his win in an Open Maiden and a Novice race when he ran second, he’s always raced in Group or Class 1 races.

“The last race was so ridiculous. I knew if the race was run genuinely, he would get a good chance at it.

“Big thanks again to Josh McLoughlan (Jig Racing/Elvin Stable racing manager) for always supporting me, whether the horse wins or loses.

“I also have to thank Ryan for a perfect ride.”

With Sydney jockey Chad Schofield booked for the Lion City Cup assignment – and three other upcoming majors, Curatolo was glad he made the most of his limited time warming the saddle.

“Mission accomplished, I got one win out of two rides. But you never know, if Chad misses his flight, I’m here,” said Curatolo.

“I didn’t know Monkey well at my first ride, but I knew what I had in the tank this time. The other horse (Ghalib) is also a serious horse.

“I had to fight hard to get to him, but I was more confident on the long course. My horse has such a big heart, and the faster pace made the difference today.

“They went a bit faster and I was able to get in behind Ghalib. The last time when he put two lengths on us, I could not come back on him, but not this time.

“Well done to Tim, who’s done a fantastic job on this horse.”

The duo do not win for just each other, they also brought up a double with other partners.

Curatolo earlier saluted on the Jerome Tan-trained Big Day ($19) while Fitzsimmons combined for a win with Queiroz on Gold Governor ($21).

A little muted in recent weeks, the Brazilian jockey has bounced back with a four-timer (other three are Windfall, Onemorefortheroad and Strike Gold) to reclaim the lead from Nunes, who won only one race on Smart Star ($15).

Queiroz sits on top on 42 winners in the standings, one clear of his fellow Brazilian.

manyan@sph.com.sg