June 12 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Chill Chibi (Jerry Chau) is back at his happy hunting ground and can be supported in Race 5 on June 12.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Dragon Pride gets back to Class 5, where he registered his most recent win. He can bounce back with a step down to the bottom grade.

6 Speedstar is unlucky not to be a multiple winner already. He is in superb form and his pairing with Zac Purton is worth keeping a close eye on. He is ready to run a big race.

10 Viva A La finds a favourable inside draw. He ran well last start and rates a strong each-way chance.

3 Keen Unity is steadily finding his best. He will be in the finish once again.

Race 2 (1,650m)

2 Comet Splendido looks to be coming to hand again. His last three outings over the 1,650m have yielded two fourths and a third. Hugh Bowman takes the reins.

3 Mister Dapper is hard to get a gauge on, although he does appear to flourish over this distance. Next in line.

4 Dragon Star is nothing short of consistent and he should get his opportunity racing on the speed from gate one.

7 Courier Magic can make his presence felt. He will be charging home late.

Race 3 (1,800m)

8 Gold Tack is ever so close to winning his first race. He has pieced together a few solid performances and deserves to break through.

7 Precise Express gets his opportunity from gate one. Respect.

11 Jubilation slots in with a light weight. He has proven himself in this grade and Keith Yeung has a good relationship with the galloper.

2 Satirical Glory is seeking back-to-back wins. He is in the best form of his career.

Race 4 (1,200m)

4 Golden Rise returns to Happy Valley. He has previously raced well at this course and Hugh Bowman’s pairing catches the eye. He is in solid form and gets a great chance from gate four.

5 Flying Wrote is lightly raced, although he has shown a stack of potential already. He can keep improving for trainer Tony Cruz.

9 Spicy Gold is another who keeps improving. He did well to grab second last start. Respect.

6 Happy For All is next best.

Race 5 (1,650m)

7 Chill Chibi has done his best racing at Happy Valley and he makes a favourable return to the city course. He still has improvement to come, albeit the wide draw, and an in-form Danny Shum stable commands a heap of respect.

3 Moments In Time is stablemate to Chill Chibi and one of three for Shum in the race. He will lead and give them something to reel in.

8 Outgate is another who can press forward. He is in solid form.

4 Flaming Rabbit is next in line. He is another possible pace angle.

Race 6 (1,000m)

2 Fortune Warrior is dangerous off this mark and his recent efforts have been superb. He is ready to win again, especially with Purton engaged.

1 Ma Comet clearly has ability and his most recent outing was strong when he finished second. He is clearly much better suited to racing in Class 4.

5 Sergeant Pepper won two starts back with apprentice Ellis Wong aboard. The combination warrants respect again.

4 Happy Soul won well two runs back. Next best.

Race 7 (1,200m)

9 Super Joy N Fun is a serious horse on the improve and he can return to winning ways. He has the ability and is still learning his craft, although he will need to overcome an awkward gate.

7 Amazing Victory knows what it is all about and his recent efforts have been solid. Karis Teetan sticks with him.

6 Golden Empire finished second last time. He will press forward early.

11 California Deeply is next best.

Race 8 (1,000m)

5 Midori Glory was super impressive on debut. He won well that day and appears well placed to score again, especially from the middle gate. One they all must beat following his first-up effort.

4 Fast Serve returned in superb condition last start following setbacks. He is a two-time winner who can mount a serious challenge.

9 Youthful Spirits is going to find the front and should do so with ease from barrier two. He will take reeling in.

2 Magic Control makes his debut. He is worth keeping an eye on.

Race 9 (1,650m)

11 Jumbo Legend needs plenty to go his way. However, his latest effort for fifth was solid. He is clearly ready to win again and his pairing with Vincent Ho should inspire confidence in his connections.

6 Star Contact is regularly underestimated and the same should occur, even while he is in a rich vein of form for trainer David Hayes.

8 Satirical Fan came to hand over course and distance last start under apprentice Wong’s guidance. He has another rookie, Angus Chung, as his partner and it would not surprise to see him put up another good run although he has to overcome an awkward barrier.

3 Never Too Soon has quality and gets his chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club