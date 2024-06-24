June 25 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(7) AIR RAID and (1) WORLDLY opened their accounts on yielding ground over 1,200m and will be competitive with improvement.

(3) WORLDCRAFT (filly receiving 2.5kg allowance) followed up on her debut fourth against winners to score over 1,000m. Respect.

(5) FURIOUS QUEEN and (6) BABELICIOUS also benefit from a 2.5kg allowance. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) MANEKI NEKO has been costly to follow. His form and experience should stand him in good stead, though, so it could be worth giving him another chance.

(2) WALK WITH ME caught the eye when running on well to finish fourth on debut in a 2YO race over track and trip against winners. He fluffed his lines over 1,400m in his next start but has been gelded since and reverts to the 1,000m.

Newcomers (7) PHIL THE FLUTER and (4) MASTER INCOLOR could pose more of a threat.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) WE HAVE TOUCHDOWN and (9) GREEN OKRA improved with a run under the belt and should play leading roles.

(3) CLIFF SWALLOW and (4) IGUGULETHU could get involved and are worth each-way support.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) GREENLAND has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn, after two pleasing comeback outings as a gelding.

He is, however, closely matched on the form of a 1,400m meeting on April 13 with (7) GROOVEJET. The latter has more scope for improvement and this extended trip should, given his pedigree, unlock further progress in his peak outing.

(4) APACHE CHIEF improved to finish third over track and trip recently with the blinkers removed.

(11) BLACK CHERRY completes the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) MY BESTIE overcame an awkward start and wide gate to finish an eye-catching third in a stronger race over 1,400m a fortnight ago and a similar performance from a favourable No. 3 gate in his peak outing could bring an end to a two-year winless streak.

(10) PRIME VENTURE has more scope than most and is likely to have a say after two encouraging runs after gelding.

(2) FAIRE ADVANTAGE and (11) SHAVOUT have gone nearly as long without success but remain competitive at this level. They should not be underestimated.

(9) NAUSHON and (5) JUST VAR come next.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) PRINCESS IZZY was fourth in back-to-back Listed races (over further) in May and deserves to be rewarded for her consistency. She will enjoy reverting to this shorter trip, over which she won the Listed Sweet Chestnut Stakes in April.

On that form, (10) ENEMY TERRITORY is unlikely to turn the tables, but (5) SIDDELEY (3kg better off) should pose more of a threat.

However, (3) FUN ZONE ought to reverse the form of that meeting on 4.5kg better terms.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) ASPECT preserved his unbeaten record in 2024 with a fourth straight 1,400m pillar-to-post win eight weeks ago. He is aiming to defy a further four-point penalty.

(4) FIBONACCI is 2kg better off and will have that rival well within his sights, having conceded first run last time.

(6) OLIVER, on the form of their April 6 meeting, is also closely matched and should have a role to play in the finish on revised terms.

The best-weighted 3YO filly (8) CALLMEGETRIX has been most effective over 1,400m and could be worth each-way consideration.