June 26 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Superb Capitalist is gunning for a hat-trick and may be hard to catch in Race 7 at Happy Valley racecourse on June 26. The Tony Cruz-trained gelding will have last-start partner Matthew Chadwick in the saddle once more.

Race 1 (2,200m)

1 Absolute Sunshine can improve again with his second start in the bottom grade. He is suited over this distance and the 7lb (3.2kg) comes off his back with apprentice Ellis Wong up. The timing looks right for him.

4 Keen Unity is racing well and Hugh Bowman takes the reins. Strong claims.

5 Go Go Go has gone awfully close of late and he gets a good chance once again. Zac Purton hops aboard and he deserves respect.

2 Kingly Demeanor is doing plenty right. He gets his opportunity.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Hayday was a strong winner two runs back and has remained in superb form. He will roll forward and take some reeling in.

3 Roaring Bebe is closing in on a first win and his pairing with Purton catches the eye. His latest effort was solid as he made up ground to finish fourth.

1 The Perfect Match is seeking back-to-back wins. He has several rating points still in hand.

9 Gimme Five can mix his form although, on his day, he is classy enough against this lot. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,650m)

10 Great Achiever has been ready to win for some time and he raced without luck at the tail end last time. He can atone for that effort and gets another chance under the featherweight. One to beat.

3 Sixth Generation does his best racing in this grade and Vincent Ho’s pairing is worth keeping a close eye on.

1 Comet Splendido is seeking consecutive wins. He has the top impost to overcome, although he does get the services of leading rider Purton.

6 Storm Legend is next best with apprentice Wong engaged.

Race 4 (1,200m)

8 Fairy Horse looks ready to break through again. His last three outings have been superb and he rates strongly with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle. One to beat.

2 Lean Master gets the 7lb removed with Wong aboard. He won well last start and can make his presence felt once again, especially from gate 2 as he is most likely going to press for the lead.

7 Jolly Companion is another who is closing in on a first win. He appears to have several rating points in hand.

12 Dan Attack slots in light and has claims.

Race 5 (1,650m)

1 I Can is in the right vein of form and he should press forward from out wide in a bid to offset the gate and find the front. This grade suits him and he appears ready to win again for the in-form Pierre Ng stable.

11 Harry’s Hero mixes his form but there is clearly some ability there. He will settle back before winding up late. Worth taking a chance on.

5 Can’t Go Wong is in superb form and he draws ideally. He will get his opportunity close to the speed.

2 Setanta is also in very good form and can make his presence felt.

Race 6 (1,200m)

5 Packing Hermod steps out on debut. His most recent trial was outstanding and Purton hops up for his first appearance under race conditions. One to beat as he clearly has a stack of potential.

2 Prime Mortar can bounce back after a disappointing last start. His victory before that defeat was superb.

3 Scotch Tycoon is racing well and aiming to snap a run of consecutive placings. He is drawn ideally as the likely pacesetter.

9 Talents Supremo gets his opportunity. He has been racing well all season.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Superb Capitalist is straightforward and he will be playing a serious game of “catch me if you can” again with last-start partner Matthew Chadwick retained. Gate 1 is ideal and the Tony Cruz-trained gelding looks the one they all must reel in.

3 Copartner Prance is a winning machine and he is seeking a sixth straight win. He is the likely favourite and rates strongly as a Class 2 winner last time.

9 Dream Winner returns from a setback. He set the track alight last season with a treble. Although this season is yet to go to plan, his latest trial at Conghua was solid. Do not ignore.

5 Gummy Gummy is next best.

Race 8 (1,650m)

3 Supreme Agility caught the eye late last start. He can take another step forward despite meeting a tough lot. He was a Group 1 winner in Brazil, so the class is definitely there.

5 Helene Warrior was super impressive when winning last time. He rates strongly again, especially as he remains in the same grade.

12 Chain Of Gold slots in light and is looking to chalk up a first Hong Kong win. He has gone close on several occasions.

2 Hameron is better than his form suggests. Respect.

Race 9 (1,200m)

9 Ka Ying Cheer is a serious horse on the improve and he gets another strong winning chance. Ng’s stable is firing and this galloper appears hard to beat, especially under the light weight after his most recent run.

1 Kaholo Angel is versatile and continues to run well. He does not know how to run a poor race and Bowman’s booking adds confidence.

7 California Deeply gets the services of Purton. He has been knocking on the door for another win all season.

2 Happy Fat Cat stole the thunder last start at big odds and can continue to outperform expectations. Should be there for a long way.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club