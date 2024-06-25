June 26 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) HEAD GIRL is never far off. The extra furlong could be what she needs.

(6) LIKE A BUTTERFLY was much improved last run without the head gear. Strong claims.

(4) LADYBUG is lightly raced but did find some market support on debut when a distant fourth and is sure to improve on that effort.

(1) TAKE YOUR TIME made a modest debut but is likely to improve on that showing.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(7) HER ROYALTY may have found her last start a touch short. She should be better over this trip.

(3) FRENCH DUCHESS showed up well first run back from a break. She appears to have come to hand.

(6) DYNASTY’S LAST has been disappointing but, with a 4kg claimer aboard and a light weight, she could find the frame.

(4) QONDANEKUKHANYENI showed improvement last run and the extra furlong suits.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(6) MC DAZZLER has been runner-up in his last two over course and distance. Obvious choice.

(8) MOVE TO PROVE has improved with every start.

(5) COSMIC CAPTAIN may have found his last run a touch too far.

(4) ISORENDER has shown some ability. Place chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) TURN AROUND made a smart debut over course and distance and can go one better.

(2) SALT ’N PEPPER made improvement second start for Mike Miller over course and distance. Mathew Thackeray stays with the ride and can get the better of stable companion (4) RECORD HIGH, who found support on debut and did not finish far behind Helsinki.

(6) KINNIKINNIK was not far off at long odds on debut and the switch to the Poly can see him go close.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) PERFECT TRUST may have found her last start a touch on the short side. She has been close-up in recent outings over a little further and should feature strongly.

(8) SWISS PARADISE has been much improved in blinkers and failed narrowly at her last two. Strong claims.

(5) VISION OF WILL is down in class and, although she has a big weight, will be competitive.

(1) PANTEA has the best draw and has gone close at her last two over shorter trips.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) THE REAL PRINCE has been tossed in at the deep end after his maiden win at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. He got a hefty rating but does look to be useful.

(5) EXCEPT TEMPTATION had his last success over course and distance and has put in two smart efforts on the turf since. Chance.

(4) GOOD TRAVELLER is slowly coming down in the ratings and a switch to the Poly could bring out the best.

(1) DONQUERARI ran a close-up second last run. Include in exotics.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) PURPLE POWERHOUSE was a touch disappointing last start but has not been far back of late.

(1) FASHION MISTRESS takes on males but has good form over course and trip. Respect.

(5) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA has been up against stronger at recent runs. Chance with a light weight.

(6) ZULULANGA has come good of late with a 4kg claimer up. Each-way claims.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(1) SUMMER SONG ran close in both Poly outings and rates the one to beat.

(3) WOODLAND GLADE takes a drop in class and was slightly hampered when the winner burst through a gap. She has shown up well on the Poly.

(5) COLUMBIA ROAD goes well over the trip and is way better than her last effort.

(2) FREE WILL boasts consistent form. Each-way claims.