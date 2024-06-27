June 27 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) TIGER STORM found betting support on debut and did not run too badly. He is likely to improve.

(6) PIBE DE ORO showed vast improvement after being gelded and with blinkers on last time.

(5) LEAD THE CHARGE disappointed last time but could do better over the shorter distance.

(9) WATCHMAN and (10) BAKWENA make their debuts and would not be surprise winners.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) SEVENTEEN AGAIN has been runner-up in both starts so far. She can go one better.

(3) WHAT A DIAMOND is bred for further but has each-way claims.

(8) SAIGON SUZIE is a Gimmethegreenlight filly who makes her debut. Respect.

(2) TOGETHER AGAIN showed improvement last time. Place chance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) JAPANESE MAPLE showed improvement last time and could go one better.

(3) INCREDIBLE INDRANI flopped on the Polytrack but can contest the finish back on the grass.

(7) GLOBAL REEF showed improvement last time and deserves respect.

(6) ANGEL OF MY HEART is in fair form and is well drawn. Each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) DAMOVA has been in good heart since returning from a break and could be ready to score.

(5) ULTIMISSIMO was not disgraced last time and is improving.

(1) ANNEWITHAN E was not disgraced last time. Respect.

(3) GILDA GREY is unreliable but can run a place.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) SPARKLING JUBILEE is in good form and can go one better.

(3) CIRCUS LIGHTS won well last time and deserves respect.

(5) FIFTH OF JULY is in good form and certainly not out of it.

(7) GUERILLA WARRIOR improved with blinkers on last time and could have more to offer. Include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) SAFE SPACE is consistent and was not disgraced last time. Should do a lot better.

(1) CAPTAIN OF GRIT has been very consistent of late and should fight out the finish.

(2) TWO MILES WEST is better than the last run would suggest and can be a threat.

(3) COPPER MIST, (4) BLACKBERRY BREEZE and (6) HOUSTON are capable of winning.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(4) SOUTHERN STYLE is in good form and, from a good draw, can give father-and-son Mayhew combination a winner.

(2) CERULEAN DANCER does not always show her best form but she can fight out the finish when in the mood.

(3) GIMME THE FLAME seems better than the last run would suggest and is not out of it.

(6) GREEN BUBBLES and (7) COUNT YOUR CHANCES are not easy rides for the jockeys but are capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) NAZARE is in good heart and could be the one to beat.

(2) AFTER HOURS is unreliable but is also capable of winning.

(4) FULLIAUTOMATIX is better than the last run would suggest and can contest the finish.

(6) VAVA VEGAS returned to form with a nice win. Respect.