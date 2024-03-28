June trials impressively in prep for big 3YO races

June (No. 8, Manoel Nunes) finishing strongly for second behind Lonhro Gold (Bruno Queiroz) in the first of four trials at Kranji on March 28. Trained by Tim Fitzsimmons, he is shaping nicely for the upcoming Singapore Three-Year-Old races.

What is there not to like about June? Nothing much, really.

As a calendar month, it is usually holiday time. Schools in Singapore take a break and we are off travelling to Down Under or to the West, where it is summer time.

June is also the name of an up-and-coming racehorse who could have a major say in the big races coming up for three-year-olds.

Something like the Singapore Guineas on May 18.

Well, June the racehorse was at the trials on the morning of March 28 and, boy, did he put on a show.

Ridden by punters’ pal Manoel Nunes and jumping from the outermost gate in that field of seven, June cleared the chute without any problems and Nunes had him settled in second-last spot.

Up in front, The Wonderbolt and Lonhro Gold were involved in a race of their own, with Bingo Master taking up the third spot.

June cleared the 600m marker as one of the tailenders, but Nunes was not the least bit perturbed. He probably knew that he was on a good horse, so he marked time.

But not for long. With the finish line looming large, Lonhro Gold, the mount of Bruno Queiroz, turned on the after-burners and made it home with half a length to spare from June, who was travelling better than the others.

The winner just failed to break the minute mark, clocking 1min 00.04sec for the Poly 1,000m.

But all attention was on June. Still a youngster with six runs under his belt, he already has a win to show.

That came at his last start on Feb 24. Ridden by Nunes, he stayed in third spot in that 1,400m contest and came into the picture 150m out.

He then opened up in style to take the chocolates by a neck.

A run earlier, June almost took the gold. But he had a horrid passage and had to settle for the bronze. The event was won by October, who also ran in the colours of the Falcon Racing Stable.

With June in the yard, Tim Fitzsimmons has a good one for the three-year-old feature races coming up – the 3YO Sprint (1,200m) on April 6, the 3YO Classic (1,400m) on April 27 and, of course, the Guineas (1,600m) on May 18.

But, on March 28, it was all about the trials and it threw up another hot prospect in the form and shape of Pacific Vampire.

If his name did not scare his rivals, his performance surely did.

One of three “new registrations” in the field of eight, Pacific Vampire did not give his opposition a look-in.

Ridden out of the gates like a bullet from a shotgun, Kranji’s leading apprentice Jerlyn Seow soon had him coasting. First, it was two lengths at the turn. Then it was three at the 600m.

And, when they straightened for the run home, the “Vampire” had drained the blood from his rivals, who seemed content to let him get as far away from them as possible.

Seow would eventually guide him to a 5 3/4-length win from Pacific Padrino and Sacred Buddy.

If the winning distance was a “wow”, Pacific Vampire’s time for the 1,000m was an even bigger eye-opener.

The four-year-old stopped the clock in 58.48sec, which makes one wonder what it would have been had Seow ridden him out.

Yes, as if he does not have enough talent in his yard, Jason Ong now has another gem of a horse residing in one of his boxes.

In the second trial of the morning, Fitzsimmons – who took out the first with June – made it a training trifecta when his three runners filled the top three spots.

The ghostly grey Illustrious, partnered by Nunes, grabbed the honours, ahead of Dancing Light (Queiroz) and Hurricane, who had the services of Ryan Curatolo.

Like Pacific Vampire, Illustrious was an all-the-way winner and he did it in 1:00.35.

Owned by the Buffalo Stable, Illustrious is getting nearer to the $300,000 mark in career earnings.

Yes, he has been a good horse for his connections.

Six times already, he has trotted into the winner’s circle and, while his last win was some 10 months ago on May 6, he did show a return to form when third two starts back on Feb 3.

That was in a Class 2 event over the flying 1,000m.

Ridden by Seow and showing a juicy $124 at the “off”, Illustrious was obliged to race wide and without cover for most of the trip.

Despite the inconvenience, he still dug in to make the board.

The stretch-out at the trials would have topped him up sufficiently and a seventh career success could come, sooner rather than later.

