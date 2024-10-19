Oct 20 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Howdeepisyourlove at one of his five Hong Kong wins. The bid for win No. 6 will come in the Group 2 Premier Bowl (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Oct 20.

Race 1 (1,600M)

8 Youth Power is intriguing on the quick back-up, having been narrowly beaten by ½-length into fourth behind Charmander on Oct 13. Barrier 1 will provide him with every chance.

1 Not A Few makes his debut in Class 5 and for David Eustace. The booking of Hugh Bowman is significant, and with some luck from barrier 10, he should go close.

13 Red Maverick led too quickly last start, and tired late. He has improved this season and could sneak into the money at a decent price.

5 Pakistan Friend reunites with Zac Purton, with the pair boasting a perfect 1-for-1 record together.

Race 2 (1,400M)

6 Forerunner still performs well despite wide draws. Purton teaming up for just the second time this season makes a strong case.

1 Roman Crown drops into Class 4. He ran 10th last start, but he was not fully tested late.

9 California Moxie was eye-catching at his last start. Blinkers on.

2 Fashion Legend is dropping to Class 4. Should improve.

Race 3 (1,400M)

8 Jumbo Fortune narrowly missed out on victory after encountering traffic problems in the straight. He appears ready to win.

2 Master Mastermind put it all together last start to score. The wide barrier raises some concerns, but Purton is the man for the job.

1 Ballistic Win will get a perfect run from his low draw. Can atone.

12 Yee Cheong Raider finished strongly into second first-up. Has an awkward draw, but he can make his presence felt late.

Race 4 (1,200M)

4 Giant Leap was an impressive winner in his final run of last season but resumed with excuses after rearing at the start, never posing a threat. Can bounce back.

3 Super Legends posted an easy second-up win last start, leading all the way. Can repeat the dose.

10 Happy Park continues to improve with each outing and can take another positive step forward.

8 Exceed The Wish makes his debut for trainer Mark Newnham. He showed ability at his trials, but the wide alley is a concern.

Race 5 (1,600M)

6 Patch Of Theta just missed out on a return victory first-up over 1,400m under a slow tempo. First mile test should not worry him, given his relaxed nature.

7 Stunning Peach created a lasting impression in three runs last campaign. The mile is short, but he should finish strongly late.

5 Flaming Rabbit is set to find the front, and if left alone, he will give this group something to chase.

10 Karma rises to his best distance second-up after a solid third on resuming. He has since won a trial heat and looks in fine fettle.

Race 6 (1,200M)

5 Blazing Wind flashed home late to finish a head second to Harold Win last start. He has the advantage of barrier 1.

2 Courier Aladdin debuted with a lasting first-up win last term. He will still need plenty of luck from the outermost alley.

1 Harold Win comes off his breakthrough success last time. He should feature prominently despite the big impost.

7 Monarch County has shown steady improvement in his trials. It would not be a surprise to see him run a strong race first-up.

Race 7 (1,200M)

THE PREMIER BOWL (G2)

7 Howdeepisyourlove slots in nicely on a handy weight under handicap conditions. He can cause a boilover, as he did when downing Galaxy Patch five starts ago.

2 Ka Ying Rising will need some luck from his draw. He aims for his second big-race success while competing at Group 2 level for the first time.

1 California Spangle kicks off his campaign, rejuvenated as a sprinter last term. He will be tough to wear down in the straight.

11 Helios Express resumes off his 4YO Classic Series campaign, where he won the first two legs. The 1,200m should be a solid starting point this term.

Race 8 (1,200M)

2 Packing Hermod strung up two big-margin wins together last term. The 4YO Classic Mile is one of his main targets this season. Horror draw deters, though.

12 Super Infinity has the advantage of barrier 1. He returns to the races on a seven-day turnaround after a luckless fourth in defeat, where a slow start dashed his chances.

10 Magnificent Nine went close to winning in eight local starts last season. John Size appears to have him in good form for his return.

1 I Give will find the front as he likes to do and will give a sight, but fitness may be telling late.

Race 9 (1,600M)

4 Illuminous will be fitter second-up, having finished a promising runner-up first-up despite encountering traffic in the straight.

6 Winning Gold aims for a fourth consecutive win. Step-up to the mile should not pose a problem, but barrier 1 could be a concern.

5 Turin Starspangled resumed at this course and distance with a one-length win – his first try over a mile – and relished the trip.

7 Pray For Mir can be followed up on after his last-start win. The Classic Series is on the cards for this improving four-year-old.

Race 10 (1,400M)

4 King Miles drew wide in barrier 11 first-up and raced three wide throughout. He was only beaten two lengths into seventh. Ready to rebound.

11 Sky Trust steps up into Class 3 off an effortless Class 4 win and has plenty more to offer.

2 Prestige Always won his first local race last start in fighting fashion. On track to contest the 4YO Classic Series.

1 Green N White is a model of consistency. He is first-up since March due to injury and may need the run.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club