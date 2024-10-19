Oct 20 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) HAPPY FORTUNE should be close to her peak.

(9) BLOWIN IN THE WIND was runner-up in her last three over shorter. The extra is not an issue.

(5) GETOFFOFMYCLOUD dead-heated with Happy Fortune on debut. Can roll on from that effort.

(8) HER ROYALTY is better than her last run over the Poly mile.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY and (7) STORMY CHOICE finished within a head of each other in their last meeting. Follow both again.

(3) MALCOLM’S DREAM is talented but temperamental. Can stake a claim if she puts it together.

(6) PERILLA won her last two under Serino Moodley, including a win over Stormy Choice.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) NEW FRONTIER has by far the best form. Will start at short odds.

(11) CAPTAIN OLIVER looks likely to improve and could prove the biggest threat to New Frontier.

(2) IRON MONGER is struggling to shed his maiden, but did show some form before his lay-off.

(8) FIRE FORCE comes from an in-form stable. Can finish in the money at best.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) GOT THE FEVER made marked improvement when running on strongly for second last time. Extra 200m should suit.

(2) FLYING HAFLA was only a neck behind Got The Fever at their last meeting. There should be very little between them again.

(4) HURRICANE FLIGHT goes well over the trip and needs to be included in all calculations.

(3) JOAN THE WAD has her third run after a break. She should strip a lot fitter this time around.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(8) GREY FANTACY has had two outings since a break. She should strip close to her peak for this race.

(7) VISION TO ACHIEVE was caught late over course and distance last run. This is her best trip.

(5) HEREINAFTER has been a revelation as a seven-year-old, winning three of her last four starts. Can win again.

(10) SWEET JULIA has the widest draw to contend with but has shown up well in her last two.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) MR MASTER STARTER caught the eye from off the pace to run second to Formagear last time.

(4) QUANDARY has had two outings since a lengthy lay-off. A factor if close to his best.

(1) GRIFFIN PARK can go all the way with a 3.5kg claimer and the best of draws.

(8) GOOD TRAVELLER has been frustrating but is capable. Gets a further two-pound drop in ratings.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) THE SHEPHERD ran second to Gladatorian last time. Back over preferred trip from a good draw.

(2) STRATHCLYDE has been in the money in his last five starts.

(5) NAVAJO NATION is the highest rated runner and is an entry in the Group 1 Betway Summer Cup.

(6) AFRICAN SKYLINE is always dangerous and Craig Zackey’s booking is a good pointer.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(11) GLOBAL MOVEMENT has a tricky draw to overcome but the drop in class will help.

(7) LOU LOU THE LEGEND is distance-suited and the switch to turf could finally bring out the best.

(2) STEVIE GEE prefers shorter, albeit best form is on the Poly. Good draw helps and extra furlong will not be an issue.

(9) OH MY WORD ITS ROY was given a four-pound penalty for finishing seventh in a slightly stronger handicap. Outside chance.