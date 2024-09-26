Kosi & Co. gear up for big day

Lim's Kosciuszko (Marc Lerner, No. 5) taking it all in as he wraps up a barrier trial in fourth place on Sept 26.

Like it has always been at Kranji for the last couple of years, Lim’s Kosciuszko stole the show. And this time he did not even have to knock home a win.

The Singapore superstar was at the trials on Sept 26 and, true to form, he was the focus of all attention.

In the end of that 1,000m jaunt – which was run in drizzly conditions – Lim’s Kosciuszko ran fourth in that hit-out which was won by King Of Sixty-One, the mount of Ryan Curatolo.

Incidentally, Lim’s Kosciuszko clocked a relaxed 1min 00.50sec for the trip.

But, for those on trackside, it was not about the time. It was all about the “great one” who will be shooting for his 23rd career win and 11th Group 1 success in the Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Needless to say, Marc Lerner was in the saddle and he knew exactly what to do.

Jumping cleanly, the champ was settled in the second-last spot and stayed there – on the extreme outside – for all of the trip.

Out in front, Tim Fitzsimmons’ Singapore Gold Cup hopeful King Of Sixty-One maintained a lead which he comfortably held until the finish.

Taking second spot was another Singapore Gold Cup runner and King of Sixty-One’s stablemate, Dream Alliance, who put in an honest run under Manoel Nunes.

As is it always when such high-class gallopers do battle, the winner’s time for the 1,000m was a smart one. A last-start winner over the mile, King Of Sixty-One returned 59.62sec for the trip.

As for Lim’s Kosciuszko and his adoring fans, it was not about the time. His was a measured tune-up, a clean piece of work. The kind we have for a long time now expected from a galloper of Lim’s Kosciuszko’s calibre.

If anything, it was all done sweet and easy – like a ballet dancer limbering up before a commanding performance.

Yes, the champ is ready for the big one and his retinue of fans wait with bated breath to see what he does on that final day of Singapore racing.

Well, if the trials told us anything, “Kosi” will have some to fight for the Cup.

His stablemate, Lim’s Saltoro, is also in tremendous form.

He saw action in the third trial of the morning and, like the champ, he did not take the honours.

That went to Mt Niseko (Curatolo) who beat another Gold Cup hopeful, Smart Star (Saifudin Ismail), by a neck.

As for Lim’s Saltoro, he had to settle for third spot. But it was a good hit-out for the five-year-old.

Partnered by Lerner as well, Lim’s Saltoro was also kept widest of the lot and out of trouble for all of the 1,000m sprint.

Indeed, for a moment at the 600m mark, he was breathing down Mt Niseko’s withers but Lerner was not going to be drawn into any battle.

Never asking for any exertion, the French jockey easily guided the son of Shamexpress into third spot.

That run would have helped him garner even more admirers, as he covered the journey in 1min 00.98sec.

Already a 10-time winner from just 12 starts, including two at Group 1 level, Lim’s Saltoro – who finished third in the recent Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7 – is ready for an 11th success.

Yes, the stars of the $1.38 million Grand Singapore Gold Cup who were at the trials on Sept 26 – Lim’s Kosciuszko, Lim’s Saltoro, Dream Alliance and King Of Sixty-One – all seemed primed for the big showdown on Oct 5.

