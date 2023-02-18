Kranji brings back the glam

Manoel Nunes receiving his third Singapore champion jockey award from trainer HIdeyuki Takaoka at the 2016 Singapore Racing Awards ceremony at the Fullerton Hotel on Jan 17, 2017. He is all set to receive his fourth trophy.

The Singapore Racing Awards gala dinner was a much-anticipated event on the Singapore racing calendar until it was interrupted for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Covid-19. With a return to normalcy, the red-carpet affair makes its comeback at the Derby, Grandstand, Singapore Turf Club on March 21.

The Singapore Racing Awards gala night is back.

After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the local racing fraternity can look forward to dressing to the nines again for the annual event honouring Kranji’s finest at the last season, in this case, 2022.

The awards concept in itself was not cancelled, as the various 2020 and 2021 winners were recognised in a two-in-one format in February 2022, but behind closed doors.

But, with the lifting of hygiene protocols and return to normalcy, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) is bringing back the glitz and glamour at an award ceremony at the Derby at the Grandstand on March 21 at 6.30pm.

The last Singapore Racing Awards, then called Racing Appreciation Awards night, was at Zouk on Feb 6, 2020, and saw the crowning of I’m Incredible as the 2019 Singapore Horse of the Year.

While 14 awards were up for grabs that year, the 2022 honours list will be one short, just like at the two preceding seasons.

Seven prizes come under the equine category and six will be given to Singapore racing personalities.

A panel of 10 independent and 10 in-house judges will cast their votes to determine the equine winners.

The external judging panel comprises racing media from The Straits Times, Shin Min Daily News, Punters’ Way, iRace and STC’s guest tipsters.

The STC panel consists of racing sub-committee chairman Andrew Loh, chief racing officer Dayle Brown, handicappers, the TV broadcasting teams (English and Chinese) and racing news desk.

The categories set for polling are three-year-old, four-year-old, sprinter, miler, stayer, Polytrack horse and, last but not least, the Singapore Horse of the Year.

Nominees are shortlisted based primarily on their runs in Group, Class 1 and Kranji Stakes A races.

As much as everybody will be kept on the edge of their seats, suspense will be absent in the human category given the various winners are already known since the last meeting in 2022.

Tim Fitzsimmons, Manoel Nunes, Wong Chin Chuen and Yusoff Fadzli were crowned champion trainer, champion jockey, champion resident (changed from local) jockey and champion apprentice jockey respectively.

Lim’s Stable won the champion owner title by prize money, but tied with Buffalo Stable for the owner’s title by number of wins.