Kranji racing welcomes Leck

Top apprentice jockey Clyde Leck (with his trainer-father Charles, a former Singapore and Macau champion) is excited over his move to Singapore before racing closes in October 2024.PHOTO: COURTESY OF SELANGOR TURF CLUB

It is just a matter of time before Singapore-born Clyde Leck, the reigning apprentice-cum-jockey champion of Malaysia, makes his homeland his riding base.

And, with Singapore racing ending in October 2024, there is no better time than now to kick-start his Kranji career.

Fresh from his treble for his trainer-father Charles at Penang last Sunday, including Berry Bliss in the domestic Group 1 Penang Sprint Trophy, the Kuala Lumpur-based 24-year-old packed his riding gears for his homecoming.

He will make his Kranji debut on Sunday with a book of seven rides – Sacred Icon (Race 1), May (Race 2), Last Samurai (Race 4), Winning Spirit (Race 5), City Gold Galaxy (Race 6), Sacred Gold (Race 7) and Sayonara (Race 9).

They are for five different trainers, including his new master, David Kok. Leck is licensed to ride at Kranji until Dec 31.

He started his riding career in 2021 and garnered seven winners.

He won the apprentice and overall jockeys’ premiership titles in 2022 with 72 winners (23 per cent strike rate). They included three six-timers and two five-in-a-row.

He has ridden 14 winners in 2023.

“I thought of going to Australia to ride but the main reason I decided to come back here was to ride in my own country before it closes,” said Leck.

“My dad also encouraged me to come back because this is my home and I’d love to experience racing in my birth place.

“If I choose to stick to this career, I can never be home in a way. I will have to be based elsewhere in the world. I won’t get the chance to ride in Singapore again after next year.”

Leck is looking forward to his own-backyard adventure.

But he knows he has to adapt to the Kranji track first – and to keep improving – before hoping to make an impact like he did in Malaysia.

“Winners will come eventually, so I will try to get more rides first. It doesn’t matter if I can win or not, I’m just happy to have rides for now.”

His father, a multiple champion trainer in Macau and Singapore, is also excited with his son’s Singapore move.

“I would advise him to travel and ride in as many countries as possible. Singapore is the best start. I wish him all the best and would like to remind him, never stop learning,” said Leck Snr.

“I have groomed 15 apprentices these last 30 years and Clyde is definitely one of the best among them.

“He has nurtured into a very polished rider and proved he is ready to go on to bigger challenges and competitions.

“The way he kept his composure last week in the Penang Sprint Trophy meeting showed me he was never under any pressure or felt nervous at any moment.

“He carried out all the instructions well, winning three races and running into many placings in style, especially in the Group 1 race when Berry Bliss was drawn so wide.”