Krisna thankful for Best book ever

Jockey Krisna Thangamani has shown enhanced polish in the saddle in the 2024 season, notching up 17 winners, including the latest, Sacred Command (pictured), on Sept 1.

Krisna Thangamani ranks among the most-improved local jockeys at Kranji, yet he is still not the first name that springs to mind when making a Group 1 booking.

Unless it is a handicap feature like the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) or Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m).

As a natural lightweight, the Penang-born jockey has had a few shots at those, even during his apprentice days, but could not do miracles on no-hopers.

At the last Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 11, he actually did okay on Big Hearted, making ground for ninth, only around four lengths off the winner Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Group 1 majors at level weights would, however, be off limits.

The more fashionable expats like Manoel Nunes, Bernardo Pinheiro, Marc Lerner or the Vlad Duric and Michael Rodd of yesteryear would always get the best seats.

Save for a select few, the locals would either pick up leftovers, or watch the race from their locker room.

Krisna was at his Johor Bahru home playing with his two-year-old son around two weeks ago when he got a call out of the blue

It was the familiar voice of his former master Ricardo Le Grange at the other end.

Since Krisna graduated to the senior ranks in 2023, support from the South African had tapered off, even if they are still in good terms.

He would still throw him the odd bone, though. As a matter of fact, the last time the old firm reunited was on March 9 when Le Grange offered his old apprentice the ride on Rocket Star in the Group 3 Committee’s Prize (1,600m).

The long shot was well beaten, around six lengths off the winner, stablemate Bestseller.

Le Grange has not called again since – until six months later for another feature assignment, and ironically, on Bestseller this time, and for a much bigger prize, the $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7.

The winner of 75 Kranji races did not need a lot of arm-twisting.

“I was quite surprised Ricardo called me for the ride on Bestseller in the QEII Cup,” said Krisna who, on Sept 8, rides in Kuala Lumpur after a long time, and will move there permanently after Singapore racing winds up on Oct 5.

“As I had no ride in the race, I said yes straight away.”

That response was presumably no different for the Rocket Star, Sousui (ninth in 2023 Singapore Derby) or Saturno Spring (last in 2024 EW Barker Trophy) bookings, but, it may have come a fraction quicker this time.

“Bestseller is a good horse. He’s never far behind,” said Krisna, whose only Kranji silverware is the Group 3 New Year Cup aboard Nowyousee for Tan Kah Soon in 2020.

“I’ve ridden in a few cup races, but this is my best Group 1 ride.

“I haven’t spoken to Ricardo yet, but from barrier No. 2, I think I’ll ride him positive. Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro will still be hard to beat, but I’ll try my best.

“Some people say I’ve improved, but to me, I’m the same. But better horses like Bestseller actually make me look good. I’m just lucky.”

Once Bernardo Pinheiro picked Hole In One over Bestseller, respectively third and fourth for Filipino owner Sandy Javier in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m), Le Grange needed another jockey.

Expat jockeys were already taken and thin on the ground after many left, or not returning – like Vlad Duric, who rode Bestseller at his last two defeats.

To Le Grange, booking Krisna on Bestseller was a no-brainer. His exceptional run – sixth on 17 winners in 2024 – had not gone unnoticed.

“Krisna rode for me for five years. He’s riding very well, and to be honest, he deserves a chance in a Group 1 race,” he said.

“With the last meetings held on Saturday, it’s difficult to get jockeys from overseas, like Vlad.

“Krisna’s never ridden Bestseller. He knows me and I don’t need to tell him how to ride him.

“Both horses are well and will enjoy the trip. It’s a tough and competitive race.”

