Lady Serena capable of a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(8) SPACE RACE, who is bang in form, is looking for a hat-trick.

(15) MIDNIGHT BADGER, his stablemate, is no slouch.

(14) IMPARTIAL needed his last and could improve to score.

(10) ONE TOO MANY and (16) NORTHERN WARRIOR are capable of featuring.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

Seven of the 12 runners are first-timers. Watch the betting, especially on (2) SIRENS OF SILENCE and (8) FLEET COMMANDER, who are said to be working well.

(7) CAPTAIN CATMAN has been close-up in both starts on the Poly. He could open his account on his turf debut.

(5) DONQUERARI was well supported on debut but found problems . Deserves another chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(7) IMPOSING finished strongly on debut and needed just another stride. The extra 200m suits.

(3) POTENTE did well in his first run as a gelding when second. He pulled up lame. Watch the money.

(8) GALAXION showed good improvement second-up.

Watch first-timers (4) BRIGHT GREEN and (12) BELLO GROSSO.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(15) RUN AGAIN finished just ahead of (10) SEA OF TEARS, (6) GUEST GETORIXX and (13) ADDIENA last time. It was her first run with blinkers and she will continue to improve.

(16) NAMAQUA DOVE could make a race of it with a 4kg relief.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(7) MINSTREL GALLERY is on the up and could make her presence felt.

(4) BAY OF DREAMS was runner-up in her last two starts. She could go one better.

(1) CINNAMON BLUSH should enjoy the extra trip and must be considered.

(8) FORGED IN ICE is reaching peak form and could get into the action.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

After a decent effort in the “Met”, (5) HOEDSPRUIT is getting ready for the big ones.

(3) FIREALLEY, who is 3kg better off for a 0.6-length beating, will not go down without a fight.

(1) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is probably best over a little shorter but could give them a scare.

(7) WARRIOR is the long shot.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) ROZARA finished 1.4 lengths in front of (1) SWEET SENSATION last time. Both make their debut at Scottsville and it could get close between them.

(11) STAR ACT is fast but is coming off a rest. Worth tracking.

(12) NIKIYA and (14) LADY CATHERINE could get into the reckoning.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(6) LADY SERENA is bang in form, winning her last two starts convincingly. She could complete a hat-trick.

She beat (2) SEA EAGLE by 1/2 length but is 3kg better off, so should confirm.

(7) SHELL SEEKER won her debut easily. She can only improve.

(1) ICY NIGHT is better than her last showing. Respect.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(6) PETECA is racing as a gelding for the first time after a rest. He could prove hard to beat.

(9) PARMENION and (12) ULTIMATE JEWEL are improving and should get into the frame.

(7) GREAT ECSTASY and (8) UNCLE GEORGE are looking for the quartet money.