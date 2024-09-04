Last call for Queen of races

The last running of the Group 1 Singapore Derby took place before a jam-packed Kranji grandstand on July 21. The Singapore Turf Club hopes the last Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup on Sept 7 will be another crowd puller.

Free admission tickets are again up for grabs at a Group 1 race meeting at Kranji.

Encouraged by the overwhelming response at the first initiative of making Granstand Level 1 accessible to such ticket holders on Singapore Derby day on July 21, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) is kindly renewing the experience for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup meeting on Sept 7.

Just like for the Derby, interested parties only need to either register online at turfclub.com.sg/free-admission or head down to Kranji Racecourse for in-person ticket collection.

For the first option, a ticket will be issued digitally, but early registration is still recommended to avoid disappointment.

As for those who choose to walk-in on the day itself, on-site redemption from the Kranji MRT plaza or the STC taxi drop-off point will be available while tickets last.

Such collection was also spread over three previous race meetings on Aug 18 and 28, and Sept 1 to minimise queuing time on the actual race day.

A crowd of 5,800 spectators thronged the racecourse on Derby Day, almost double the usual attendance.

Besides the open doors at Level 1, the general public’s greater awareness of horse racing in the wake of its closure announcement on Oct 5 contributed to the uptick in attendance.

On that day, long snaking queues at the Kranji MRT plaza were formed before the first race, even spilling into the train station itself.

Hence, the club strongly advises patrons to arrive early before the first race, which is scheduled to go to post at 12.30pm.

Gates will open from 11am, and enhanced entry screening measures will also be implemented to facilitate smoother crowd movement.

Ticket holders must be 18 or above in line with the age limit set for admission at the Singapore races on any given day.

One person is eligible for only one ticket, which is also non-transferable.

As Derby Day saw a few people turned away when told regular admission tickets were not on sale that day, the club hopes to smoothen out such kinks.

To avoid any such recurrence, it has made it clear that only free admission ticket holders will gain entry to the Grandstand Level 1.

Alternatively, $30 Trophy Lounge tickets are available for those who were unsuccessful in securing a free ticket.

The club has good reasons to believe it will be a busy day.

The QEII Cup has long been one of the brightest beacons on Singapore racing’s calendar in its rich 182-year-long history, more so given its link with the English monarchy and all things British.

It was only fitting that the $300,000 Group 1 event over 1,800m is given a popular send-off as 12 of Singapore’s best middle-distance performers vie for the royal crown one last time.

Besides the ‘live’ action from the main race scheduled to be flagged off at 4.30pm, patrons will get to cheer themselves hoarse at nine other races on the undercard.

For a slower and quieter pace, they can take a stroll down memory lane at the pathways leading up to the grandstand from the Kranji MRT plaza.

Just like it did for the Kranji Mile and the Singapore Derby, the club has erected six Heritage Walk panels that relive the deeds of past legends.

Probably drawing the most attention are the sepia photos depicting the QEII Cup’s inaugural edition in 1972 to mark the monarch’s visit to the STC at Bukit Timah.

Quite appropriately, the winner Jumbo Jet was ridden by an English jockey, the late legend Lester Piggott.

When the queen paid a second visit in 2006, the pomp and pageantry was back again, this time at Kranji and with another happy coincidence as backdrop.

The winner trained by Steven Burridge and ridden by Richard Lim (today a trainer alongside Burridge and 14 others among the last trainers standing) was aptly named King And King.

There is every chance the winning dais will be awash in blue and yellow stars, just like it has been throughout 2024.

Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Saltoro – the two top elects again in the QEII Cup – have hogged all the big races for the Lim’s Stable and trainer Daniel Meagher, albeit the QEII Cup has thus far been the dynamic duo’s bogey.

But, with a bigger turnout expected, the cheers for the underdogs may well get heard a little better this time.

