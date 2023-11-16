Legend Of Niagara catches the eye

Legend Of Niagara (Iskandar Rosman, inside) finishing a close third to Lim's Craft and Teardrops (Vlad Duric) in barrier trial No. 3 at Kranji on Nov 16.

It was not the fastest of trials. Indeed, the horses involved in that 1,000m sprint on the morning of Nov 16 seemed like they were out for a good stretch-out and nothing more.

Just so you know, none broke the minute-mark.

But, as always, if you looked hard enough, you were bound to find something that made the morning all worthwhile.

Coming out of the five trials that were run at Kranji, three gallopers stood out.

Only two managed to make the top step of the podium. They were Lim’s Bighorn, who took the opening trial, and Last Supper, who followed up by winning the day’s second hit-out.

The other runner who impressed was Legend Of Niagara. He was third in the sprint won by Lim’s Craft.

That said, he was never asked to go into overdrive and looked to have a ton in the tank when pulled up by Iskandar Rosman.

On face value, it looked like the Niagara four-year-old was overshadowed by Lim’s Craft the winner, with Teardrops getting the silver medal.

But, for those who were trackside and the rest who followed the action “live” on TV, it was Legend Of Niagara who caught the eye.

He was never asked to do more than was necessary and seemed content to allow Lim’s Craft and Teardrops to lead him home.

Yet to open his Kranji account after finishing runner-up in two of his three local starts, Legend Of Niagara is shaping up well for that victory which should come sooner rather than later.

To recap, last time on Oct 14, he did not have a smooth passage. He took two bumps early in the running and never really landed a punch.

But, going strictly on the two occasions when he finished second – to Lord’s Command and then Cash King – Legend Of Niagara is above average.

Trainer Mahadi Taib looks to have a good one in the yard. Keep him on your shortlist of horses to follow.

Also, remember the name Lim’s Bighorn.

Yet to show up in a race at Kranji, the three-year-old put in his best work to date when winning his trial by almost four lengths.

Trained by Daniel Meagher and with Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey Marc Lerner up, Lim’s Bighorn was an all-the-way winner.

What was surprising was that it was his first win at the trials.

Before that, he had four early morning hit-outs. All were non-events. Indeed, he finished second-last on Oct 19 and last on Nov 2.

So, it could be said that many were unprepared for that latest all-the-way victory.

A son of Better Than Ready, Lim’s Bighorn seems to have found his mojo.

Coming from a stable which is loaded with offensive weapons, he could be right in the mix when he does make his Kranji debut.

But, on pure hype, Last Supper would have stirred up a bit more buzz among the trackwatchers.

After all, he is the only one of the trio to have shed his maiden status, and he certainly set tongues wagging on that day.

Prepared by James Peters, Last Supper is – to date – one for one and hungry for more.

The three-year-old by Grunt put his rivals to the sword when winning his debut in a canter. That was on Aug 20.

With Vlad Duric doing the navigating, he toyed with the opposition before clearing away in the final 100m of the 1,200m contest.

He went on to put 2½ lengths between himself and the runner-up, Big Max.

Peters then gave him a break and it was only on Oct 5 that we next saw him go galloping.

That was in a trial and, under Ronnie Stewart, he was third behind Silo.

He was second in another sprint on Nov 2, which makes his showing on Nov 16 as his best trial yet.

Ridden by Manoel Nunes, Last Supper was snagged back by the Brazilian and had just one behind him when the field made that sweeping turn on the far side.

But he was striding out smoothly and, on straightening for the run home, he had the attention of all at trackside.

A furlong out and Nunes revved him into action. Last Supper was game for a gallop.

Lengthening strides, he gobbled up the leader, Sacred King, before holding off a spirited challenge from Kick.

The margin was just a neck and the time was 1min 01.86sec. But it was a powerful statement of intent.

Indeed, on that last showing, the youngster with that biblical name looks like he is ready to put a second win on the board.

brian@sph.com.sg