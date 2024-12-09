Light Infantry Man wins the battle of Northerly

The Ciaron Maher-trained Light Infantry Man returning to scale after his resounding win in the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 7.

PERTH - Australia’s eastern states raiders made it a clean sweep of Perth’s Group 1 races when Light Infantry Man rebounded to win the A$1.5 million (S$1.29 million) Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 7.

Giving powerhouse trainer Ciaron Maher and jockey Ethan Brown the final Group 1 of the Australian racing calendar, Light Infantry Man got one back after a luckless Railway Stakes (1,600m) on Nov 23.

The French-bred Fast Company gelding was a beaten favourite in the Railway, but with James McDonald aboard, raced without luck when 12th of 16 to Port Lockroy.

With McDonald in Hong Kong (and for good reason as he snagged two of the four majors, the Hong Kong Cup and Hong Kong Mile with Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble respectively), Brown grabbed his chance with both hands.

The Melbourne jockey was positive and assertive on Light Infantry Man, working across from a wide barrier (14) to sit outside the leader Marocchino (Jason Whiting).

Poised to strike at the top of the straight, Light Infantry Man shot clear and had enough in hand to fend off the fast-finishing Admiration Express (Lucy Fiore).

A 100-1 shot, Admiration Express ran out of her skin for second, three-quarter of a length shy of the winner with Socks Nation (Declan Bates) capping a huge day for the Maher stable in third.

Light Infantry Man was claiming his second win in 10 starts in Australia, with the former European galloper having saluted in the Listed Chester Manifold Stakes (1,600m) at Flemington on Nov 7.

Known as Light Infantry in England where he was trained by David Simcock, he won twice in 11 starts, including the 2021 Group 3 Hill Stakes (1,400m) at Newbury.

Now raced by Ozzie Kheir (of 2021 Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant fame) and partners, the six-year-old ensured Perth’s rich prize money headed east for a third straight week after Port Lockroy won the Railway and Overpass the Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m).

Representing the Maher stable at Ascot, Will Bourne said the race panned out perfectly for Light Infantry Man.

“It exactly went to plan, go out and be positive,” said Maher’s bloodstock manager.

“His asset is a high cruising speed and that’s what he showed today.

“I’ve never seen him so relaxed and glowing in the coat.”

Brown won his sixth Group 1 and fifth in combination with Maher, a personal coup that was heavily influenced by McDonald after his Railway Stakes sit a couple of weeks ago.

“I spoke to James and he was adamant he probably should have won the other day,” said Brown. “It did look like that.

“Drawing out today really helped us and he was able to lob in a beautiful spot.

“We were able to control the race and that’s what he wanted.

“To win the race, we had to get the first 400m right, and after that, it was easy.”

Brown was continuing a dream comeback from serious injuries sustained in a race fall at Flemington in March 2023.

The 25-year-old pulled through after nine months on the sidelines, with the Northerly Stakes his third Group 1 success since returning in the saddle in January.

While it was all honours to Light Infantry Man, onlookers could be forgiven to mistake the winning celebrations being elsewhere.

Grey mare Admiration Express returned to a rousing reception from her delighted connections even if she was just the runner-up.

For a teasing moment, she loomed in the home straight and looked like doing the improbable, but no matter how hard she was willed to the line by Fiore, Light Infantry Man proved a tough commodity to chase down.

“She was massive and we’re very proud of her,” said her trainer Jason Miller on TABradio.

“I said if we could finish in the first half a dozen, we’d be happy.

“When you’re a 100-1, there’s no pressure and I said to the owners it’s a good experience to have a runner good enough to be in a Group 1 and to enjoy the day.

“Whatever else happens is a bonus and to run second, we were celebrating like we had won it.

“There are a few first-time owners in her and it’s a good experience for all.

“It was a massive thrill and as a trainer, you want a horse who can be competitive on the big days.”

Local hope Super Smink (Chris Parnham), who started as the favourite, got a long way back and finished ninth. RACING WA