Lim’s Kosciuszko is Horse of the Year

Trainer Daniel Meagher and Lim’s Stable’s owner Lim Siah Mong posing with the six trophies collected at the Singapore Racing Awards gala dinner on Tuesday night. They included three from Lim’s Kosciuszko, who was voted Horse of the Year, Champion Sprinter and Champion Four-Year-Old. ST PHOTO: TAN THEAN LOON

Lim’s Kosciuszko, named after Australia’s highest mountain, reached the pinnacle of his career when he swept three awards, including the coveted Horse of the Year, at the Singapore Racing Awards 2022 on Tuesday night.

At the gala dinner attended by more than 200 people from the racing fraternity at the Singapore Turf Club’s (STC) Derby Room, Lim Kosciuszko was also voted Champion Sprinter and Champion Four-Year-Old.

Two of the Australian-bred’s seven victories from 11 starts at Kranji in 2022 were in Group 1 – the Singapore Derby (1,800m) and Lion City Cup (1,200m).

The versatile son of Kermadec was a close second in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) behind Relentless, the horse he beat for the 4YO title.

He was invited to contest the prestigious HK$24 million (S$4.1 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin in December, but finished down the track after being up with the pace.

Stablemate Lim’s Lightning – the 2021 Singapore equine kingpin – was voted Champion Miler for his outstanding victory in the $1 million International Group 3 Kranji Mile (1,600m).

Both Lim’s Kosciuszko and Lim’s Lightning are trained by Daniel Meagher for the powerful Lim’s Stable, which scored big at Singapore racing’s Oscar Night.

The outfit owned by businessman Lim Siah Mong – and assisted by former Australian riding great Mick Dittman as racing manager – also collected awards for Champion Owner in both number of wins and prize money categories.

But, for the most wins, it had to share the honour with Peter Lee’s Buffalo Stable.

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained and Edmond Yue-owned 2022 Singapore Gold Cup victor Hongkong Great was voted Champion Stayer.

The former Hong Kong galloper overcame a horrendous draw of 16 in the capacity field to lead all the way in the time-honoured Group 1 feature over 2,000m.

He was ridden by visiting Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Mark Zahra.

The other two equine awards – Champion Three-Year-Old and Champion Polytrack Horse – went to Golden Monkey and Lucky Jinsha respectively.

Golden Monkey, owned by Jig Racing/Elvin Stable, swept both legs of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge – the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

Lucky Unicorn Stable’s Lucky Jinsha’s four of five wins from six starts in 2022 were on the Polytrack.

The winners for the seven equine awards were determined by votes from a panel of 10 external and 10 internal judges, based on nominees shortlisted for their performances in Group, Class 1 and Kranji Stakes A events.

The external judging panel comprised racing media from The Straits Times, Shin Min Daily News, Punters’ Way, iRace and STC’s guest tipsters.

The STC panel consisted of racing sub-committee chairman Andrew Loh, chief racing officer Dayle Brown, handicappers, the TV broadcasting teams (English and Chinese) and racing news desk.

The night also saw mementoes presented to Tim Fitzsimmons (Champion Trainer/65 wins), Manoel Nunes (Champion Jockey/81), Wong Chin Chuen (Champion Resident Jockey/43) and Yusoff Fadzli (Champion Apprentice Jockey/22).

It was also the first time since Feb 6, 2020, at nightspot Zouk for the 2019 awards, that the racing fraternity mingled again to enjoy a glitzy night to honour the 2022 achievers.

The 2020 and 2021 winners were recognised in a two-in-one format in February 2022 – behind closed doors because of Covid-19.

“We’re pleased to be able to once again host the Singapore Racing Awards ceremony in celebration of the efforts and contributions from key industry players and equine athletes,” said Brown.

“Our heartiest congratulations to all the winning owners, trainers and jockeys. Our collective passion and love for the sport of horse racing continue to steer us in a new world.

“The new season will be one to look forward to, with the doubling of feature races and the re-introduction of popular race series which will further test the tenacity of our local champion horses, as well as new and talented youngsters.”

Singapore Racing Awards Roll Of Honour 2022

HORSE OF THE YEAR

Lim’s Kosciuszko

Owner: Lim’s Stable

Trainer: Daniel Meagher

CHAMPION FOUR-YEAR-OLD

Lim’s Kosciuszko

CHAMPION SPRINTER

Lim’s Kosciuszko

CHAMPION THREE-YEAR-OLD

Golden Monkey

Owner: Jig Racing/Elvin Stable

Trainer: Tim Fitzsimmons

CHAMPION POLYTRACK HORSE

Lucky Jinsha

Owner: Lucky Unicorn Stable

Trainer: Tim Fitzsimmons

CHAMPION MILER

Lim’s Lightning

Owner: Lim’s Stable

Trainer: Daniel Meagher

CHAMPION STAYER

Hongkong Great

Owner: Edmond Yue

Trainer: Ricardo Le Grange

CHAMPION APPRENTICE JOCKEY

Yusoff Fadzli (22 winners)

CHAMPION RESIDENT JOCKEY

Wong Chin Chuen (43 winners)

CHAMPION JOCKEY

Manoel Nunes (81 winners)

CHAMPION TRAINER

Tim Fitzsimmons (65 winners)

CHAMPION OWNER (by wins)

Lim’s Stable and Buffalo Stable (23 each)

CHAMPION OWNER (by prize money)

Lim’s Stable ($1,387,728)