Lim’s legacy assured with firing young guns

Trainer Daniel Meagher and jockey Wong Chin Chuen combining to score with Lim's Smythe in the Class 4 race (2,000m) on Aug 18.

One week after the all-conquering Lim’s Stable reached one of its most memorable racing pinnacles, the ball was kept rolling with a treble on a lesser day.

Class 4 and 5, and Open Maiden wins on Aug 18 would rightly be ranked as run-of-the-mill when stacked up against the Lim’s Saltoro-Lim’s Kosciuszko thriller in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11, even if it was a hierarchy-upsetting quinella.

However, while it would be premature to put the Open Maiden winner Lim’s Shavano and Class 4 winner Lim’s Smythe in the same gilt-edged mould, they may well represent the future legacy of the blue and yellow stars team – but under different skies.

With their current hunting ground at Kranji closing down on Oct 5, the duo – just like the 300-odd horses left here – their Singapore racing careers will be cut short.

Most horses are either being sold off, mainly to Malaysia (such as the Class 5 winner Lim’s Dreamwalker), or retired, but Lim’s Shavano and Lim’s Smythe are among the rare few who will get to continue racing in Australia.

They will actually join four other Lim’s Stable horses to relocate to Meagher’s next stop in his training career, Pakenham, Victoria.

Two-time Singapore Horse of the Year Lim’s Kosciuszko and his heir apparent Lim’s Saltoro were in first-class seats from a long way out.

Also in the next row – or pallet – are Group 3 winner Lim’s Bighorn, and another one or two yet to be picked – while Invincible Tycoon is already there at Meagher’s new digs.

Meagher said Lim’s Shavano ($20) and Lim’s Smythe ($7) did not owe their tickets to their Aug 18 wins. They had already made the pre-selection cut.

Though not as prolific – only two previous wins between them with Lim’s Shavano a maiden then – and, obviously, still underdeveloped, the Australian was never in doubt they had the upside and pre-requisites to join him on his homecoming adventure.

“Both Lim’s Shavano and Lim’s Smythe are coming to Australia with me. They are among six horses, all Lim’s,” said Meagher.

Some detractors may argue that the more Kranji-like life in Malaysia might have been easier compared to the cut-and-thrust that is the highly competitive Victoria, not to mention the world-class horseflesh waiting for them at Flemington or Caulfield.

But Meagher, who treats his horses like his own children – besides the three he already shares with Singaporean wife Sabrina – is just happy to have them part of the journey.

He will just keep nurturing horses he already knows back to front, but in a different climate and environment – albeit one where he was born and bred before uprooting himself with his father John and family to Kranji in 2000.

To test them against totally different benchmarks will be the new challenge, but one the ever-confident trainer is looking forward to.

Whether they cut the mustard or not remains to be seen. He can always drop them down to provincial or country level should city class prove too slick.

The litmus test will obviously hinge around Lim’s Kosciuszko, but his voice had that distinct bullish vibe when he spoke about Lim’s Shavano and Lim’s Smythe.

“Lim’s Shavano had a fracture in his shoulder after his first and only run (seventh). He needed time off and a break,” said Meagher.

“He’s a nice horse and, being a So You Think, he needs distance. He’ll be better over a mile.

“As for Lim’s Smythe, we’ve taken our time with him. He was blocked for runs today, but thankfully, he got through.

“He’s still immature, he’s not the finished product yet. But unfortunately, there aren’t many long distance races for him.”

The 2,000m trip of the $50,000 Class 4 event was finally a race up his alley, with a door to an even bigger 10-furlong race now opened just a touch wider.

“He needs to win one more race so he can earn more points to get into the Gold Cup,” said Meagher, who already has his two Lim’s flag bearers guaranteed of a berth in the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup on Oct 5.

On 53 points, Lim’s Smythe sits 27th in the order of entry. But, even after scaling a few spots thanks to his latest win, only another big win could sneak the Saxon Warrior 4YO into the final 16.

Comeback jockey Wong Chin Chuen will most probably stick to his Raffles Cup winner Lim’s Saltoro in the Gold Cup, but was still full of praise after steering Lim’s Smythe home.

“He was looking for a run as I was on the inside rails and it was a small field. As it was his first time over 2,000m, I had to teach him to settle,” he said.

“I had to build up his momentum. The pace was slow, but at the top of the straight, he got going.

“I had to wait for a run, but once he got it, he responded very well.”

Marc Lerner also lauded Lim’s Shavano for his gutsy win in the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,200m).

“This win was better than it seems. One horse kept banging into us, and he still won,” said Lim’s Kosciuszko’s regular partner.

“That’s why I had to roll forward early. It was too early but he held on well.”

