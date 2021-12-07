The liver surgeon who loved his horses

The racing fraternity expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of prominent owner Dr Tan Kai Chah, who died on Sunday. He was 68.

Dr Tan, a world-renowned liver transplant surgeon noted for his successful operation on former actress Andrea De Cruz, is believed to have died from a heart attack in Hainan island.

The Malaysian was on a business trip, running the Asia Advance Multi-Specialty Medical Centre - the first Singapore-operated medical centre on the island in southern China.

His racing career was highlighted by his mare Jolie's Shinju, who was the last horse to win the Singapore Four-Year-Old Triple Crown in 2009. The series comprised the Patron's Bowl, the Singapore Derby Trial and the Singapore Derby.

His horse Wild Geese won the 2014 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

Dr Tan extended his love affair with horses to other parts of the world, both as an owner and breeder. Jolie's Shinju became a broodmare in Australia. His Irish winner Dragon Pulse also retired to stud.

In recent years, he scaled down his local racing operations to concentrate on his medical business.

His last Kranji winner, Wind Of Dubai, completed a double on Nov 20 with his famous yellow and purple colours of his Hippocrates Stable.

Jockey Zyrul Nor Azman, who rode the horse to both victories, was shocked with the passing of the famous owner.

"It was just a few Saturdays ago that I rode his horse Wind Of Dubai to win. He is such a horseman and gentleman for letting me stay on Wind Of Dubai. Although the horse won the first time, he didn't have to keep me on him - but he did," he said.

"I'm so thankful and honoured to have ridden for him and even more so riding the winners for him. Rest in peace, sir, you are in a better place now."

Wind Of Dubai was the last winner of the 2021 Singapore racing season for James Peters, the latest trainer of Dr Tan.

"I'm very shocked and very sad. Sympathies to his wife Jay and daughter, and his close family," said the Englishman.

"He was a big supporter of Singapore racing and a big supporter of mine since I started training.

"Obviously, I'm very grateful for his support. He was a very nice man, very straightforward, allowed you to do and get on with things and never put any pressure. My last winner this year was Wind Of Dubai, a horse for him. So fitting, really."

Peters added that Dr Tan not only raced horses in Singapore but also internationally.

"He not only had horses in Singapore, but also in Australia, Ireland, Dubai and even Japan. It is very difficult to be an owner in Japan, but he was one of the very few non-Japanese to be given a licence to own horses there," said Peters.

Japanese trainer Hideyuki Takaoka, who saddled Jolie's Shinju to her illustrious career, was also crestfallen.

"Very shocked, very sad. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a nice man. He gave me the Triple Crown winner Jolie's Shinju. I was very happy, it raised my profile as a trainer in Singapore," he said.

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who rode Wilde Geese to victory in the QE II Cup in 2014, said: "Rest in peace, Dr Tan. Very sad news. We lost another great man in racing. I rode many winners for him during my apprenticeship time.

"I am thankful to him for giving me the ride on a Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner."