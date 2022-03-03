Lucky Jinsha impresses

Lucky Jinsha running home under his own steam to take Trial 3 at Kranji yesterday morning.

True, Lucky Jinsha’s winning time was the slowest of the four trials at Kranji yesterday but it was still a top effort for his next assignment, probably next week.

We all know that trials are not races. You do not have to go hell for leather to try and break records. They are just to keep the horses fit and ready for their races.

In Lucky Jinsha’s case, he needed the trial after skipping his last assignment on Feb 13 due to slight lameness. He was scratched from the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m because of some minor hoof bruising.

From the way he trialled, it was evident that the Lucky Unicorn Stable-owned four-year-old has recovered. Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons just wanted to go easy on his rising galloper.

Jockey Manoel Nunes allowed the four-year-old Australian-bred to travel under his own steam in midfield, albeit wide.

He straightened up very wide a few lengths behind the joint leaders, Gold Prize and Lonhro Gold.

Being the good horse that he is, Lucky Jinsha already found himself in front in the final 150m without Nunes doing anything.

If the three-time champion and this season’s leading rider had asked for something, Lucky Jinsha would be clocking the fastest time, instead of the slowest of 1min 00.82sec. The other three winners dipped below one minute.

“I am happy with today’s trial. He needed it. He had a nice blow and will come on a lot fitness-wise after today,” said Fitzsimmons, who shares the top spot in the trainers’ premiership table with Ricardo Le Grange and Daniel Meagher with 12 winners.

“If he comes through today’s trial well, he will run in the Class 3 1,200m race next week.”

The Australian, who bagged his first four-timer last Saturday with Fireworks, The Bullet, Born To Win and Nate’s Honour, has done a wonderful job on Lucky Jinsha.

The gelding is one of the most improved horses at Kranji.

After Fitzsimmons took over the training from John O’Hara in the middle of last year, the horse transformed into a money-spinner after just one unplaced start.

He won second-up by 33/4 lengths for his new trainer. He then finished a short-head second in his next start, followed by three wins in quick succession after that.

All his wins were over the Poly 1,200m. His second was on a yielding turf track.

He won his trial hands down (59.08sec) for his anticipated fourth straight victory for that Feb 13 assignment, but had to be pulled out because of his lameness.

It is now all behind him. Lucky Jinsha looks fit and ready to continue where he left off.

Good luck, Tim.

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Ealami H (L Beuzelin) 2 Dixit Dominus H (M Nunes)

3 Anpanman H (I Amirul)

4 Kinabalu Prince (O Chavez)

Margins and Time: Ns, nk, 4 1/4 (59.68 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Kwazii H (Nunes) 2 Water Rocket (K A’Isisuhairi)

3 Resurgence (J Bayliss)

4 Conflagrance (Chavez)

5 Watery (D Beasley) 6 Super Extreme (T See) Margins and time: 1 1/4, 3 3/4, hd, 1 (59.35)

TRIAL 3

1 Lucky Jinsha H (Nunes)

2 Amore Amore (M Lerner) 3 Gold Prize (N Zyrul) 4 Lonhro Gold (Bayliss) 5 Lim’s Kosciuszko (Beasley) 6 Moongate Star (Chavez) 7 Lankaran (Beuzelin)

Margins and time: 2, 3/4, 1/2, 3, 1/2, 3/4 (1:00.82)

TRIAL 4

1 Performante H (S Shafrizal)

2 Khao Manee H (CC Wong) 3 The Star H (Nunes) 4 One Way Ticket (I Saifudin) 5 Huntsman

6 Fountain Of Fame (Lerner)

7 Star Empire (Chavez)

8 Magnificent Gold

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2,

2 1/2, 1 1/4, shd, 2 3/4, 1 1/2 (59.05)