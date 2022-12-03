Marado looks hard to beat

RACE 1 (1,200M)



6 Tsuen Wan Glory has a bit more ability than what his record lets on. If he can lead, he can win.



2 Beauty Nova steps onto the dirt now. Key booking with Hugh Bowman up. Big watch.



9 Gold Comet has struggled lately. Latest trial was still sound. Each-way chance.



3 Colourful Prince draws well and has shown ability on dirt.



RACE 2 (1,650M)



8 Boys Party can hit the front. The step back in trip suits.



12 Wah May Luck turned his form around to finish second last start. The light weight is a plus.



2 Asian One catches the eye with Zac Purton up. His first-up run on the dirt was sound. Watch.



4 Encore looks close to a first win.



RACE 3 (1,200M)



6 General Ace made hard work of it from the rear. He will improve.



5 Fast Buck was sound on debut. He draws ideally and the services of Silvestre de Sousa help.



3 Golden Bull did well on debut to grab second. Shapes as a very nice prospect for the future.



1 Sugar Sugar heads to Sha Tin. He is better at the Valley with his last win being impressive. Keep safe.



RACE 4 (1,200M)



4 Spontaneous steps down to Class 4 and returns to the dirt. He can overcome the wide draw.



12 Miracles has claims on the dirt. The light weight helps.



3 Light Of Wanshi is first-up. He caught the eye with an impressive trial under Purton recently. He is wound-up to perform fresh.



2 Ice Legend can make his presence felt. Next best.



RACE 5 (1,800M)



3 Skyey Supreme can take catching from that position, back in Class 4. One to beat.



11 Chater Pins is clearly talented but his racing pattern is costly. Still, his form on the dirt is sound.



1 Boom Alliance can improve following a first dirt test last start.



9 Sun Of Makfi commands respect. He is consistent and pairs favourably with Purton.



RACE 6 (1,000M)



8 Flying Dragon should have already scored this term. The outside gate is favourable.



5 Superb Boy won well first-up and should be able to improve following that effort.



2 Brilliant Way returns first-up. The outside draw looks a plus down the straight for him.



9 Ka Ying Spirit is chasing back-to-back wins. Boasts two wins from his last three starts.



RACE 7 (1,650M)



6 Royal Bomb took a liking to the dirt two runs back. He can improve off that effort.



1 True Legend should roll forward in a bid to do what he did last start. Expected to do so. However, his task may be more difficult this time from gate No. 12.



14 Yes We Can is just in superb form. Do not discount.



5 Handsome Twelve is also holding his condition very well. He has the gate to contend strongly.



RACE 8 (1,400M)



2 Marado won well last start. He remains in the grade and gets Purton up once more. One to beat.



6 Beau Gosse closed well first-up behind Superb Capitalist. Any further improvement will hold him in good stead.



4 Blissful Star has refused to win across his career, but he is still racing very well. Expected to be around the mark again.



1 Good News has the class edge and will improve second-up. Strong booking of Bowman.



RACE 9 (1,400M)



2 A Pal can win again. He did really well last start and he is more than capable of getting another success in this grade. Gate No. 1 enhances his chances.



11 Global Harmony is closing in on a first win. He did well first-up at Happy Valley and should be better suited to Sha Tin. This is a favourable switch.



3 Amazing Victory can make his presence felt once more. Strong booking with Purton engaged.



8 California Redwood is closing in on a first win. Big watch.



RACE 10 (1,200M)



6 Silver Fig has been on the turf but does make a favourable switch of surfaces. Expected to turn his form around.



12 Super Win Dragon has turned into a machine on the dirt. Only concern is the class rise.



4 Apache Pass interestingly remains over this trip as opposed to stepping up. Still worth a go.



3 Ka Ying Master should roll forward and get his opportunity.



