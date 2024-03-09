March 10 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Four-time winner Galaxy Patch is a serious talent with a good each-way chance in the Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup over 1,400m in Race 7 at Sha Tin on March 10.

Race 1 (1,800m)

13 Star Of Glory slots in light and gets his opportunity. He finished close last start and can take another step forward.

5 M M Nebula is racing well and gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) taken off his back with Angus Chung on board. He has a suitable gate and should get every chance.

6 Colourful Baron has been in the right vein of form all season. This is the right grade for him and Zac Purton’s pairing bears close watching.

11 Smart Beauty is consistent and should be around the mark once more.

Race 2 (1,000m)

2 Fun Elite has his fair share of quality and has found the right vein of form again. He deserves respect, especially over a suitable course and distance.

4 Panda is chasing back-to-back wins. He was superb last start and can prove competitive once more.

14 Prosecco has no weight. He has yet to win, but has been around the mark for most of his career. Worth respecting.

7 Deep Pursuit has had setbacks but has ability. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Fashion Legend caught the eye late last start. Expect further improvement, especially after that effort from an ideal gate.

3 Eighty Light Years is nothing short of consistent. In super form, he can win this contest with Purton up.

2 Hasten Delight makes his debut in Hong Kong. He has been trialling the house down and gets the services of Hugh Bowman.

6 Pins Prince is next in line. Do not discount. He is a four-time winner.

Race 4 (1,400m)

2 Star Line makes the dip to Class 4. He is suited in this grade and his first-time pairing with Bowman is worth close attention. The one to beat.

9 Silver Destiny has been racing well across two starts. He can continue to improve and this contest is well within his grasp. The inside gate will afford him a sweet run.

5 Aeroinvincible did superbly to finish second first-up in Hong Kong. He gets his opportunity.

6 All Riches returned in excellent order first-up. He can advance further forward.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Gimme Five performed strongly on debut. He can advance further forward following that effort, especially with Bowman taking riding duties.

10 Packing Prospect continues to improve and James McDonald hops aboard once again. There is ability there and a win is coming soon.

1 Star Club is lightly raced but was an impressive winner three runs back. He gets his chance.

7 King Miles makes his debut. His latest trial was outstanding. He is capable of putting his best foot forward first-up.

Race 6 (1,400m)

2 Voyage Samurai won well on debut and there is plenty of scope for improvement. He can go back-to-back with a suitable draw.

1 Forever Charm dips in grade and comes into this as a surprise packet. The only concern is the wide draw.

7 Patch Of Theta has been consistent with two seconds and two thirds from as many starts. He gets another shot under Bowman.

11 River Views, who found one to beat last start, slots in light and draws favourably. Do not discount.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup

10 Galaxy Patch, a serious talent, comes into this race at the right time. He will improve from his most recent fifth and has shown the potential to make his presence felt.

1 Lucky Sweynesse was slowly away last start and ruined his winning chances. He can atone for that effort and give this group something to worry about.

3 Beauty Eternal is hard to assess but he has the quality.

5 Lucky With You is consistent and gets his chance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

4 Stellar Express was second on debut and can advance forward with progress. He is talented.

8 James Tak is searching for a third win in his fifth start. He has hit the ground running and his best form could easily be still to come.

6 Baby Crystal was a strong winner two runs back. He returns to his preferred course and distance.

2 Heroic Master is consistent and he gets another opportunity.

Race 9 (1,800m)

3 Happy Together is a serious talent and can continue his ascent. He was luckless two starts ago before being beaten at Happy Valley in late February. He is open to further improvement.

14 Sweet Encounter did well as a featherweight chance last start and gets another shot.

1 Super Sunny Sing was a strong winner last time. He has always had that quality, especially over this course and distance.

12 C P Brave is next in line. He is favoured under 116lb (52.7kg).

Race 10 (1,600m)

4 Giddy Up is seeking back-to-back wins. He has found his feet and looks ready to further ascend the handicap.

7 Beauty Fit is consistent and does not know how to run a bad race. He will be fighting out another finish.

1 Universal Horizon was a tough winner two starts ago. He needs to overcome gate 12 but has the form to do that.

3 Illuminous can bounce back. He left himself with too much to do last start.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club