March 10 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Mostly first-timers. Of those that have run, (3) KALAHARI ROLLER showed up well in good time on debut, despite the lengthy odds. He will start shorter, especially with leading jockey Richard Fourie astride.

Highveld raider (4) VALIEVA improved nicely second-up and should make a bold bid.

Of the unraced runners, (1) LUKHAYF and (2) THE MIKADO have the right pedigrees.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(10) SHE’S A MACHINE, who has drawn widest of the 10 runners, landed the odds on debut. She can follow up.

(7) GOLDEN CHANDELIER finished a distant third behind star filly Almond Sea at her penultimate start and followed up with a win. She is well tried.

(8) ICY LANCASTER was green on debut and finished not far behind. She is sure to come on from that effort.

(3) MAGICAL VIEW and Fourie’s mount (2) PULL A FAST ONE. should also have progressed.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Of those that have run, (10) GORGEOUS DUDE showed up nicely at long odds on debut. He has a tricky draw but is sure to come on over the extra furlong.

(5) MOON HARVEST has had plenty of chances but this is his third run after a break. Fourie gets the leg-up.

(6) LONG GALLERY has not been far back over five furlongs and the step-up in trip should suit.

(3) BAD TO THE BONE could prove to be the pick of the newbies.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) TRIPPIS TUNE has come on with each outing and looks primed for this from pole position.

(2) TORIX NIGHT has drawn alongside and has been consistent. He should feature in this company.

(7) PROFESSOR LUPIN returns from a lengthy break but has shown some fair form.

(8) CATAVAR steps up in trip and takes the turn for the first time. He should enjoy the extra furlong.

Race 5 (2,300m)

(3) VIHAAN’S BOMB has improved with every step-up in trip. He was a close second last run and looks primed for this.

(8) AGAMEMNON stays the distance and has been in good form at his last two outings. The main threat.

(11) RAINBOW OF ROSES has shown up well in her last two starts and has the advantage of a gender allowance.

(7) THE GREEN GALLANT has not been far back at recent outings. The switch to turf could help him finish closer.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) MALCOLM’S DREAM is talented. She has come good and, with some luck in running, could land this.

(5) SOVEREIGN GRANT was a smart runner-up last time and should make another big effort.

(10) AISLING has a tricky draw but is never far back and has come on nicely for her new stable. She is smart on her day.

(7) LUCKY MISS has a big weight but goes very well over this course and distance. Kobeli Lihaba’s 1.5kg allowance will help.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) BOMBER GIRL made a smart debut for her new stable and comes off some useful but often patchy Highveld form. Fourie gets the leg-up and the stable is in form.

S’Manga Khumalo took off like he was being chased by a swarm of bees on (1) SABATINI in the Pinnacle Stakes last time. Under a more judicious ride, she can do better.

(3) VISION TO ACHIEVE jumps in class but comes off some useful form and only has 52kg and Muzi Yeni on her back.

(10) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY seldom runs a bad race and was a beaten favourite last start.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) JET LEGACY is lightly raced but has run two crackers of late. Distance-suited, she should be in the firing line.

(9) PENDRAGON was much improved with a tongue tie last run and goes well this trip. Fourie rides.

(10) BLESS ME FRED won well last run and can repeat with Rachel Venniker in the irons.

(5) TRAFALGAR SQUARE has jumped in the handicap after winning two in a row on the Poly.