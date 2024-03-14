March 15 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) GOLDEN RULE put in a decent debut in the Western Cape and, if the trip did not take too much out of him, he looks the likely winner.

(4) GLOBAL STATE was slow and showed inexperience on debut but did run on well late and should fight out the finish.

(5) GOLDEN LINK ran well on debut and should like the extra 200m of this race.

(9) MY BEST SHOT has run on late in both his starts and could run on into some minor money,

Race 2 (1,000m)

(16) FIVE STAR MAGIC was very slow away on debut and ran on late. She was not as slow away in her second start and ran a decent race when chasing home a promising filly. She can go one better this time.

(15) SEE YOU IN A BIT has disappointed in her last two starts but has changed trainer and could contest the finish.

(2) ACT OF POWER has also changed trainer and is capable of improvement.

(3) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT is holding form and is not out of it.

(6) RAPTOR ISLAND is very speedy and can contest the finish again.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) FINAL EDITION is holding form well and, from a good draw, could be the right one. Blinkers have been added.

(1) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL is unreliable but is quite capable of winning a race like this.

(2) PATH OF CHOICE is holding form well and would not be a surprise winner.

(4) MAKHACHEV is back in a handicap and could be the surprise package.

Race 4 (1,600m)

More was expected from (5) ON THE GUEST LIST last start but a slow pace seemed her undoing and perhaps she can make amends here.

(3) GET IT DONE and (4) TRIP TO BARBERTON fought out an exciting finish last time.

(7) MAIDEN’S COVE does not always show her best form but is capable of running well when in the mood.

(8) KAVIAN’S CARA bounced back to her very best when scoring last time and has a place chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS was caught too far out of his ground last time. This course and distance suits him best and he is weighted to win.

(2) BUSH TRACKER has been most effective on the Polytrack of late but was not beaten far last time.

(3) PERFECTION and (4) CHERRY ANO, stable companions from the Gavin Smith yard, are talented but have been in and out of late. Neither would be a surprise winner.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) JOY AND PEACE has always looked the type who would be best suited to a longer distance and she was flying at the finish last time. She gets the chance to prove that theory.

(2) PUBLIC BENEFIT has been very good without winning lately but should be right there at the finish.

(3) BACK FOR MORE and (4) GIDEON’S DAUGHTER have ability and try further this time. Each-way hopes.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE did not look a likely winner in running in both of her starts so far but won both of them. She was caught out of her ground last time at this course, yet won easily. She is clearly a brave filly and can pull off a hat-trick over an extra 200m this time.

(6) PRISCILLA MAISEY has run well twice and that Western Cape form could prove good enough to win this race.

(3) HAPPY HOLLY is speedy and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) IRONTAIL is a difficult ride but has been unlucky of late and could win a race over this course and trip.

(1) GRADUATION TIME did not show his best last time and is clearly better than that run would suggest.

(2) COASTAL PATH has won over this course and trip before and will be ridden by Richard Fourie.

(3) FIERY DUKE has won over this track and trip, too.